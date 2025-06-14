news
Discover Linux Mint 22: How Cinnamon Became the Sleek, Speedy Desktop Champion of 2025
Quoting: Discover Linux Mint 22: How Cinnamon Became the Sleek, Speedy Desktop Champion of 2025 | Linux Journal —
Linux Mint has long held a cherished place in the hearts of Linux users seeking a balance between elegance, ease of use, and rock-solid stability. In 2025, that reputation is only strengthened with the release of Linux Mint 22, a version that brings not just incremental updates, but substantial improvements — particularly in the form of the latest Cinnamon 6.x desktop environment. Sleeker visuals, faster performance, and thoughtful refinements mark this release as one of the most polished in Mint’s history.
In this article, we’ll take a look into what makes Linux Mint 22 with Cinnamon a standout — from under-the-hood performance boosts to user-facing enhancements that elevate daily computing.