KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App
KDE Frameworks 6.15 is here to improve accessibility and keyboard navigation throughout the System Settings app, improve support for right-to-left languages like Arabic or Hebrew in search and password fields throughout the Plasma desktop and KDE apps, and improve support for screen readers when navigating Kirigami-based apps and System Settings pages.
It also improves support for files in remote network locations accessed by their URL from the Plasma desktop or any KDE apps to show thumbnails when they’re very large, and overhauls the technical infrastructure of how icons are drawn by the Kirigami framework throughout the Plasma desktop and QtQuick-based KDE apps to address several visual issues related to the active highlighting with dark color schemes and image-based icons.