Mines is a clone of the game Minesweeper. The aim is to locate all the mines that are hidden under tiles on a rectangular board. You will need to use a combination of logic and luck to find all the mines without triggering an explosion.

You start the game with a grid of covered squares and no idea what is in them. Clicking on a square reveals what is in it: either empty ocean or a mine.

If you find a mine bad things happen and the game is over. If you uncover an empty square, you survive and get to try again. We do give you a bit of help; if you find an empty piece of ocean a number is printed there telling you how many mines are in the adjacent squares (or no number if there are no nearby mines). Once you find a few clear squares you can start to deduce which squares have mines in them and which don’t. You win the game once you have revealed all the un-mined squares and marked all the mined squares.

This is free and open source software.