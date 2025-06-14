Free and Open Source Software

news
Mines is a puzzle game where you locate mines - LinuxLinks
Mines is a clone of the game Minesweeper. The aim is to locate all the mines that are hidden under tiles on a rectangular board. You will need to use a combination of logic and luck to find all the mines without triggering an explosion.
You start the game with a grid of covered squares and no idea what is in them. Clicking on a square reveals what is in it: either empty ocean or a mine.
If you find a mine bad things happen and the game is over. If you uncover an empty square, you survive and get to try again. We do give you a bit of help; if you find an empty piece of ocean a number is printed there telling you how many mines are in the adjacent squares (or no number if there are no nearby mines). Once you find a few clear squares you can start to deduce which squares have mines in them and which don’t. You win the game once you have revealed all the un-mined squares and marked all the mined squares.
BMI Calculator is a body mass index calculator - LinuxLinks
BMI Calculator is a body mass index calculator built with GTK4 and LibAdwaita.
D-Spy - explore the D-Bus - LinuxLinks
D-Spy is a simple tool to explore D-Bus connections.
HamClock - clock and world map with extra features for amateur radio - LinuxLinks
HamClock is a kiosk-style application that provides real time space weather, radio propagation models, operating events and other information particularly useful to the radio amateur.
LaZagne - credentials recovery project - LinuxLinks
LaZagne is an application used to retrieve lots of passwords stored on a local computer.
Each software stores its passwords using different techniques (plaintext, APIs, custom algorithms, databases, etc.). This tool has been developed for the purpose of finding these passwords for the most commonly-used software.
