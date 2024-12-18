6 ways modern Linux distros are less infuriating

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: Linux used to be infuriating to use at times, but not anymore —

Linux was never as user-friendly as macOS and Windows ... for the masses, at least. It was great for those (like myself) who enjoyed messing around for hours but attempting to convince others to give it a go over their favorite OS was a difficult task, largely due to all the annoyances that came with most Linux-based distros, including Ubuntu. It's a completely different story today with many of the leading Linux distros offering far superior experiences than years past. Things are on more of an even playing field with Windows. Although we're not quite there yet, here are some ways Linux is less infuriating.