news
Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
This is a major change for Nitrux, but the team had no choice due to the discontinuation of Plasma’s LTS (Long Term Support) releases. Until now, Nitrux devs based their NX Desktop on the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS releases while they were working on a major rebase on the KDE Plasma 6 series, while waiting for the Maui Shell to be ready for mass consumption.
Therefore, effective immediately, Nitrux’s NX Desktop environment has been discontinued, and it will be replaced in future releases with the Hyprland tiling Wayland compositor written in C++, which will be accompanied by Waybar, a GTK status bar made specifically for wlroots compositors, and Wlogout, a Wayland-based logout menu, as the default desktop environment.