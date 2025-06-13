news
Mixxx 2.5.2 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Support for Arturia KeyLab Mk1 Controller
Coming one and a half months after Mixxx 2.5.1, the Mixxx 2.5.2 release introduces initial support for the Arturia KeyLab Mk1 controller and updates support for the Denon MC7000, DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Twister, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, Traktor S2 MK3, Traktor S4 MK2, and Traktor S4 MK3 controllers.
Mixxx 2.5.2 also updates the Control picker to allow it to learn MIDI Aux/Mic enable controls, makes [Main],headSplit CO persistent across restarts, fixes the MIDI Controller button learning, fixes learning with “No Mapping” selected, reduces sticker drift for Vinyl Control, and fixes BPM rounding for the 3/2 case.