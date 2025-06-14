When the noise of the DotCom boom became too loud for me to ignore, I finally left my role enabling mainframes and joined a consultancy focusing on Electronic Commerce with a skillset based on Java. I was pretty well prepared for this, as the Object Oriented approach I had learned in the Visual C++ world translated over fairly cleanly, and I had taken a Java transition course at UC Berkely extenstion. Thus, I moved two streets up, two streets over, to the overheated, noisy, open bay office if Fort Point Partners.



Fort Point was still such a young company that it had not even gotten the fortpoint.com domain name yet…that would happen in a few months. They already had a couple projects under their belts, but the big ones were just starting, and they were staffing up for them. I was hired to work on a project for the Culinary Institute of America (yes, the CIA) that was about recipe management as a way of selling high end ingredients for these recipes. The site was called “Tavolo,” after the Italian word for table, but with the accent on the second syllable.