Improved Black Box Testing with Cucumber-CPP
Learn how to use Cucumber-CPP and Gherkin to implement better black box tests for a C++ library. We developed a case-study based on Qt OPC UA.
CNX Software ☛ MicroSui lightweight, open-source C framework brings the Sui Network to microcontrollers
MicroSui (Sui Embedded Framework) is a lightweight, modular, open-source C framework that brings the Sui Network to microcontrollers from low-end 8-bit MCUs like AVR to more powerful 32-bit SoCs like the ESP32. Wait… What’s the Sui Network / Protocol exactly? It’s a blockchain platform designed for high-speed, scalable, and low-cost decentralized applications, which was introduced in May 2023 by Mysten Labs, a company founded by former Meta engineers. It competes with networks like Solana and Ethereum but with better performance.
Adam Young: Tavolo
When the noise of the DotCom boom became too loud for me to ignore, I finally left my role enabling mainframes and joined a consultancy focusing on Electronic Commerce with a skillset based on Java. I was pretty well prepared for this, as the Object Oriented approach I had learned in the Visual C++ world translated over fairly cleanly, and I had taken a Java transition course at UC Berkely extenstion. Thus, I moved two streets up, two streets over, to the overheated, noisy, open bay office if Fort Point Partners.
Fort Point was still such a young company that it had not even gotten the fortpoint.com domain name yet…that would happen in a few months. They already had a couple projects under their belts, but the big ones were just starting, and they were staffing up for them. I was hired to work on a project for the Culinary Institute of America (yes, the CIA) that was about recipe management as a way of selling high end ingredients for these recipes. The site was called “Tavolo,” after the Italian word for table, but with the accent on the second syllable.
Karl Dubost: Quick HTML test case
For reporting a bug or an unexpected behavior, the simpler the test is, the better. You can create a very simple HTML file to demonstrate the issue or you can use an online code web app such as jsfiddle or codepen. (I have a preference for codepen but I don't know why.) But most of the time, I'm using
data:URL to share a simple piece of code for a test.
Let's take this code.
Java and Golang
Ted Unangst ☛ slog is aptly named
I used to use the go log package, then I switched to the slog package, and it’s been a bumpy ride.
The New Stack ☛ Async Programming in Java Repositories
Java is an object-oriented language; it supports encapsulation, inheritance and polymorphism. As we can see from Java’s continuing success in enterprise applications after 30 years, this is a popular way to develop applications that include lots of business logic. Much of this business logic requires accessing and processing data stored in a persistent form, typically (although not exclusively) in a database.
Relational databases, which are probably the most common way of storing large amounts of data, do not easily map to an object-oriented approach. This is referred to as the object-relational impedance mismatch.
