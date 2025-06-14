news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO MySondy GO LoRa32 board tracks radiosondes (weather balloons) with a 433MHz LoRa module
“LILYGO MySondy GO LoRa32” is a small ESP32-PICO-D4 board with a 433 MHz LoRa module and a 0.96-inch OLED designed to track (RS41) radiosondes, which are units attached to weather balloons used to collect meteorological data like temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure. It looks to be an older TTGO T3 board with a 433 MHz LoRa32 module from the company preloaded with the MySondo firmware that allows hobbyists in the amateur radio and weather enthusiast communities to track weather balloons and potentially recover them.
CNX Software ☛ Allwinner H135 RISC-V multimedia SoC is made for projectors and KVM solutions
The Allwinner H135 is a 64-bit RISC-V multimedia SoC officially designed for low-cost projectors. However, support for HDMI Rx and MJPEG 1080p60 video encoding also makes it suitable for entry-level KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) solutions. The H135 is based on the XuanTie C906 core, supports up to 256MB DDR2/DDR3/DDR3L of RAM, integrates a 1080p60 H.265/H.264 video decoder, MIPI DSI, dual-channel LVDS, and RGB888 display interfaces, and plenty of peripherals such as USB, SDIO, UART, SPI, PWM, GPIO, and more.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This open-source generative Hey Hi (AI) tool converts 2D images into 3D part meshes for 3D printing in seconds
A team has created an application called PartCrafter that creates 3D models, in single or multiple parts, using Hey Hi (AI) based on 2D images for input.
Hackaday ☛ Simple Open Source Photobioreactor
[Bhuvanmakes] says that he has the simplest open source photobioreactor. Is it? Since it is the only photobioreactor we are aware of, we’ll assume that it is. According to the post, other designs are either difficult to recreate since they require PC boards, sensors, and significant coding.
CNX Software ☛ Avalue ACP-PI – A Raspberry Pi-like industrial SBC family with long-term supply, Rockchip or NXP SoC
Avalue Technology’s ACPI-PI is a Raspberry Pi-compatible, industrial SBC family, starting with the ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, designed for edge computing and industrial IoT applications with long-term supply. The ACP-3566-PI is built around a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC. Other features include 4K HDMI output, MIPI DSI/CSI, GbE LAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 40-pin GPIO header for UART, SPI, I2C, and RS-232/RS-485 expansion. The ACP-IMX8-PI, on the other hand, is built around an NXP i.MX8M Mini processor (quad Cortex-A53 + Cortex-M4), 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, HDMI, MIPI display, and camera support. Additionally, it has four USB 2.0 ports, an SD slot, an audio jack, and GPIO/UART expansion. Measuring 85×55 mm, both boards can be used for smart retail, healthcare, factory automation, and Hey Hi (AI) edge deployments.