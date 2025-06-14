news

Quoting: Long live Xorg, I mean Xlibre! —

Typically, I am opposed to the constant forking and reforking in the FOSS and Linux world. Someone doesn't like something tiny, boom, fork. This is usually how it works, and why we have 300+ distros, most of them derivatives of a basic set of four or five, with only 5% variation among them. But in this case, it is necessary. Wayland is simply the wrong solution. If somehow, magically, it fixes all its problems tomorrow, then great, fantastic, thumbs up, I'm all for it. Only it won't, and it can't. And thus, as a threat to legitimate end user needs and important desktop functionality, it shouldn't be promoted or adopted. Not until it at least reaches functional parity with X11 (which it can't). But even then, it ought to surpass it, otherwise, what's the point of the last fifteen years?

Xlibre might be the answer. Now, it might also not be the answer. For now, there's great hope. The proof is in the pudding. Xlibre will need to show it can deliver, that it's stable, robust and mature, and that it can meet the requirements, current and future ones. At the moment, Xlibre seems like it's the best potential solution. Well, I guess I said everything I had to say. Bon voyage, and party on!