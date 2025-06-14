Linux Candy: WSelector – wallpaper selector manager

Tux Machines

KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App

KDE Frameworks 6.15 is here to improve accessibility and keyboard navigation throughout the System Settings app, improve support for right-to-left languages like Arabic or Hebrew in search and password fields throughout the Plasma desktop and KDE apps, and improve support for screen readers when navigating Kirigami-based apps and System Settings pages.

Mixxx 2.5.2 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Support for Arturia KeyLab Mk1 Controller

Coming one and a half months after Mixxx 2.5.1, the Mixxx 2.5.2 release introduces initial support for the Arturia KeyLab Mk1 controller and updates support for the Denon MC7000, DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Twister, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, Traktor S2 MK3, Traktor S4 MK2, and Traktor S4 MK3 controllers.

Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland

This is a major change for Nitrux, but the team had no choice due to the discontinuation of Plasma’s LTS (Long Term Support) releases. Until now, Nitrux devs based their NX Desktop on the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS releases while they were working on a major rebase on the KDE Plasma 6 series, while waiting for the Maui Shell to be ready for mass consumption.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

Featuring a high-quality all-aluminum chassis, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 notebook ships with no less than three AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors that customers can choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads, all featuring the AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

Coming three months after Kali Linux 2025.1, the Kali Linux 2025.2 release introduces a completely revamped Kali Menu to follow the MITRE ATT&CK framework structure, helping users more easily find the right tool for their needs.

Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10 include support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, the implementation of a DHCP client as an internal subsystem of NetworkManager, support for administrative privileges by default for users, and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) by default for graphical remote access.

Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board

Luckfox has just launched a new development board with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, but based on the Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip. The Lyra Zero W is designed to offer a low-cost, compact solution for embedded Linux development, priced at $16.99.

(Updated) DFRobot Previews RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4, Targeting Image and Video Applications

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

Tria Expands Embedded Portfolio with Qualcomm SoMs Supporting Windows, Android, and Linux

The MSC OSM-LF-IQ615 module adopts the OSM 1.2 Size-L format and integrates Qualcomm’s Dragonwing IQ-615 processor. This octa-core SoC (2x Cortex-A76 at 1.9GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 at 1.6GHz) is accompanied by an Adreno 612 GPU, Hexagon V66 DSP (1.1 TOPS), and Spectra 230 ISP. Designed for energy-efficient Linux-based edge applications, the module offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB eMMC Flash, along with DisplayPort, MIPI-DSI, and dual CSI interfaces for camera integration. The platform supports Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1, PCIe Gen2, and secure boot features in a 45×45mm footprint.

Cortex-M23 Powers GigaDevice’s GD32C231 Series for Entry-Level Embedded Systems

GigaDevice has launched the GD32C231 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core. Designed for entry-level embedded applications, the series balances performance, power efficiency, and cost, particularly for compact or battery-powered products.

ST Nucleo Board Implements STM32N6 Series with Neural-ART Acceleration Support

The Nucleo N657X0-Q is a development board from STMicroelectronics built around the STM32N657 microcontroller. Part of the Nucleo-144 family, it offers a compact form factor and a variety of expansion options for prototyping and evaluation across different power and performance needs.

FusionTech MBM-T113 Delivers Compact ARM-Based Performance in Mobile-ITX Form Factor

FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.

Linux Candy: WSelector – wallpaper selector manager

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2025

Quoting: Linux Candy: WSelector - wallpaper selector manager - LinuxLinks —

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There are a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

WSelector is a GTK4-based program that lets you browse and set wallpapers from Wallhaven.cc. This is free and open source software.

Read on

The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online
The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.
Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.
KDE Frameworks 6.15 Improves Accessibility in Plasma’s System Settings App
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.15 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Long live Xorg, I mean Xlibre!
After all, in the Linux space, ad hominem is often a more powerful way of deflecting resistance than debating technological merits of software
Why I'm leaving Firefox for good - here's the browser I'm using now instead
I've been coming back to Firefox-based browsers for years
Apple and Microsoft Try to Prevent Users From Exploring/Installing "Proper" GNU/Linux
Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Rocky Linux 10 has been released today as a free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, adding various major changes both from upstream and in-house.
 
Linux is slowly taking over my life as a PC gamer
I've never been a Linux-first user
Discover Linux Mint 22: How Cinnamon Became the Sleek, Speedy Desktop Champion of 2025
Linux Mint has long held a cherished place in the hearts of Linux users seeking a balance between elegance
6 free software tools I love on my Raspberry Pi
If you approach any Raspberry Pi fan and ask them about their favorite free apps for the SBC
LibreOffice 25.8 Beta1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025
Linux Candy: WSelector – wallpaper selector manager
We only feature open source software in this series
This Week in Plasma: Wayland PiP and accessibility!
This week we finished polishing up Plasma 6.4 for release
Lyra Zero W Packs RK3506B and Wi-Fi 6 into Raspberry Pi Zero-Sized Board
The board runs Linux, though a dedicated Wiki page for this specific variant had not been published at the time of writing
I found a Linux distro that combines the best parts of other operating systems (and it works)
BlueStar Linux combines various design elements that work on other platforms into a visually pleasing distro
Games: SteamOS, Stardeus, Paris Transylvania, and More
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Is 2025 finally the year of Linux? We asked shoppers at Micro Center
Exciting
Mixxx 2.5.2 Open-Source DJ Software Adds Support for Arturia KeyLab Mk1 Controller
Mixxx 2.5.2 is out today as the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes.
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
Gemini Protocol is Six Next Week [original]
We're in Geminispace and we served about half a million requests this past month
Archinstall 3.0.8: Breaking Changes, Bug Fixes, and New Features
Archinstall 3.0.8, a guided installer for Arch Linux
Kapitano is a New GTK ClamAV Frontend for Linux
Anyone feeling vulnerable after the demise of ClamTK
Free Software Licensing 101 with FSF copyright & licensing associate Craig Topham
This free software licensing 101 talk is intended to cover as many details as possible involving the subject of free software licensing
mynes – rolling minesweeper with islands and sonars
mynes is a rolling minesweeper with islands and sonars
Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End
It’s time to upgrade! Linux Mint 20.x has reached end of life
Tux Machines Update [original]
Trying to silence the site will always backfire
Our Birds Are Moving [original]
Worldwide, according to a rough census, the number of birds is decreasing
GNU Nano 8.5 Command-Line Text Editor Released
GNU Nano 8.5 command-line text editor rolls out with saved anchors
GNOME 49 Will Require Deeper systemd Integration
Upcoming GNOME releases will require systemd for key session features
These 7 Apps Helped Me Use Linux After Ditching Windows
Switching operating systems can be a daunting task
Here's What Sets Kubuntu Apart From Ubuntu in Daily Use
When talking about Linux desktop distributions
Ubuntu 25.10 Going to Remove Xorg Session for GNOME
To follow the upstream GNOME’s road-map, Ubuntu confirmed to remove the classic X11/Xorg session in the next Ubuntu 25.10 release
Gitea 1.24: New APIs, Smarter Markdown, and Better Admin Tools
Gitea 1.24 self-hosted Git service released with performance boosts
No, Linux didn't eat your RAM, here's what's actually happening
For those used to Windows looking to make the jump to Linux
Ready to ditch Windows 10? Here are 12 reasons Linux Mint is the perfect introduction for Windows converts
Linux Mint is one of the best choices for those converting to the free and open-source platform from Windows
The newest Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop features Intel Arrow Lake and NDIVIA RTX 50 Series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with hardware designed for gaming or mobile workstation-class performance
PyQSO – contact logging tool for amateur radio operators
PyQSO is a contact logging tool for amateur radio operators
Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This Linux distro is the best alternative for your Windows 10 PC
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distro with a familiar interface
Milestones [original]
Some time this year we hope to take live a full-site search
Ubuntu Lomiri – Linux distribution for phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops
Lomiri was previously known as Unity8
5 MacOS-like Linux distros that can rescue your old Intel Mac before support ends
Yes, you can install Linux on Macs
The importance of free software to science
Although there is an implicit philosophical stance here—that reproducibility and openness in science are desirable, for instance—it is simply a fact that a working scientist will use the best tools for the job, even if those might not strictly conform to the laudable goals of the free-software movement
