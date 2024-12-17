today's howtos
Hackaday ☛ Finally… A Man Page For Life
How often have you wished to have an instruction manual — or, at least, a Unix man page — for life? Well, your wait is over. Of course, you probably were hoping for instructions on how to navigate life, but [cve’s] mott program plays life inside a man page. That might not be as useful as a real manual for life, but it is still pretty cool.
Linux Host Support ☛ Nohup Command in Linux
This tutorial will teach us about the Nohup command in Linux. The Nohup is short for no hang-up and is a GNU/Linux command that keeps processes running without an active shell or terminal.
MySQL Database Recovery Tool by Stellar to Repair Corrupted Database
MySQL Database Recovery Tool by Stellar is designed to assist in resolving various issues that may occasionally arise while managing MySQL and MariaDB databases.
Make Tech Easier ☛ Easily Run Windows Apps on Linux Using These Tools
Running Windows applications on Linux is easier than it might seem. You don’t always need to rely on alternative Linux-compatible programs. With tools like Wine and its GUI wrappers or by creating virtual machines, you can seamlessly run many Windows apps and games on Linux. Let’s dive in!
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-13 [Older] How to install Gacha Luminals on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-12 [Older] How to install Firefox on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-12 [Older] How to install Kdenlive 24.08.0 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-11 [Older] How to install Dolphin Emulator on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-11 [Older] How to install Google Earth Pro on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-10 [Older] How to install FreeCAD on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-10 [Older] How to install LibreOffice 24.8 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-09 [Older] How to install MetaTrader 5 on a Chromebook with the Swissquote broker
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-09 [Older] How to install Visual Studio Code on Deepin 23