(Updated) Olimex Showcases Development Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

Open-Source Hornet Nest Alarm Panel for Home Assistant and ESPHome

CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.

QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2024

Icicles on the roof

Updated This Past Day

  1. In Some Parts of the World, Like Central America and South America, Microsoft is Irrelevant on the Web
    Nadella has bet the farm on a Ponzi scheme
  2. There's Not Much Time Left for President Biden to Pardon Julian Assange and Signal to Journalists That Exposing States' Crimes or Rich People's Misbehaviour is Lawful
    Apathy towards this is part of the problem
  3. Underpaid and Inexperienced Workers Overwhelm the EPO, Granting Many Invalid Patents and Placing Pressure on Veteran Examiners
    So-called "production" (giving monopolies) pressure is "compromising the quality of our products" [sic] according to a new report

  4. Gemini Links 16/12/2024: Invisibles and 20 Years of GNU/Linux on the Desktop
    Links for the day
  5. Microsoft's Windows Fell From 98% to Less Than 15% (in 15 Years in Africa)
    Operating System Market Share Africa
  6. Swaziland: GNU/Linux Leaps to 7.24%, Based on statCounter
    Remember that Microsoft had many layoffs this year in Africa
  7. A Birthday Wish
    My birthday is a few hours away
  8. [Meme] Definitely Not Your Role Models
    Hypocrite Neckbeard Meme
  9. Changes or Variation of Logo at the FSF as 40th Anniversary is Near (Months Away)
    Next year the FSF turns 40
  10. Mobile Usage Nearly 90% in Maharlika (Philippines)?
    Microsoft has become just a footnote
  11. Push Back and Become More Vocal for LLM Abuse and Misuse to Stop
    We hope that more people out there (sites too) will call out the people who saturate particular topics on the Web with machine-generated junk
  12. The Media Failed to Hold GAFAM Accountable (and Now It Suffers From It and For It)
    This recognition of the problem emboldens us to carry on
  13. Botswana: New Highs for GNU/Linux, All-Time Lows for Microsoft
    No wonder Microsoft has so many layoffs in Africa this year
  14. Links 16/12/2024: Skinnerboxes ("Smart" "Phones") and Control Social Media Blamed for Fights
    Links for the day
  15. Reminder: The Microsoft Person Who Used OpenAI for En Masse GPL Violations Told the Whistleblower to Kill Herself
    The evidence (real message)
  16. Links 16/12/2024: emacs, Drawabox, “You Should Have Your Own Website”
    Links for the day
  17. [Meme] Microsoft is Not a Country
    Reporting crimes is essential for democracy
  18. Image Fusion is Not 'AI' (LLMs Aren't Either)
    Such fakes can (and always could) be done by a digital artist, it's just a little more expensive and time-consuming
  19. GNU/Linux at New Highs in Bosnia And Herzegovina
    Quite a few Balkan nations show high adoption rates for GNU/Linux
  20. From Scientists to Pigeons: The EPO Has Turned Patent Examination Into a Process Made by Computers and Improperly Trained Staff Which Doesn't Meet the Requirements of the European Patent Convention (EPC)
    Might as well abolish this entire system if this is the current trajectory
  21. Razik Menidjel Will No Longer be Chief Operating Officer Operations at the EPO
    What does the EPC say about slop and should it be updated to deal with trouble such as slop?
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 15, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, December 15, 2024
    Span from 2024-12-10 to 2024-12-16
Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20
Slackware-based PorteuX 1.8 is out today as what appears to be the very first GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Xfce 4.20 desktop environment.
Elementary OS: A Linux Distro Easy To Use and Easy on the Eyes
If you're looking for a beautiful, user-friendly Linux distribution
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
El Salvador: GNU/Linux and ChromeOS at Over 4% This Year [original]
a lot of progress had been made
The Raspberry Pi 500 Would be a Decent Desktop [original]
consider giving the Raspberry Pi 500 a go
 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, Raspberry Pi, and QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board
Red Hat Leftovers
Applications: Gear Lever and GNU libiconv 1.18
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast, "The Year of The Linux Desktop"
Games: Retro, Games on GNU/Linux, and Layoffs
Instructionals/Technical posts
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical posts
Android Leftovers
What I miss about Android after switching to iPhone
Security Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024
The 218th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 15th, 2024.
Free and Open Source Software
Review: GhostBSD 24.10.1
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented member of the FreeBSD family
Over 20 years of bug squashing
The open source project I work on for the longest time is KDE and there more specific Kate
Your input requested for DAW Live
Life interfered and priorities shifted
Linux 6.13-rc3
Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays
mostly GNU/Linux
Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Odoo, WooCommerce, and Nextcloud
Programming Leftovers
Xfce vs. LXQt: Lightweight Linux Environments Compared
A great reason to use a Linux desktop is for the minimalism
Instructionals/Technical posts
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder
HandBrake 1.9 was released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform video transcoder application that brings new features and improvements.
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 is Out
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"
Raspberry Pi 500
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC
Security, Windows TCO, and Microsoft Surveillance Gone Out of Control
some more howtos for today
CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20
The CentOS Project released CentOS Stream 10 “Coughlan” as the latest version of this distribution built by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) engineers as the major version branch that RHEL minor versions are created from.
Open Hardware: Single-Board Computer, 3D Printing, and More
PostgreSQL: dbForge and Cloudberry News (and Also Some SQLite)
Android Leftovers
Google has filled Android with 'recommendations' to the point they are now unbearable
Incus 6.8 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.8 introduces live VM migration between storage pools, improved OpenFGA access models
Running Fusion 360 On Linux With Wine
One of the major reasons why using Linux on a desktop system is unsuitable for many is due to the lack of Linux support for many major applications, including Autodesk Fusion 360
Best Free and Open Source Software
The purpose of this article is to list the finest open source lightweight frameworks to kick start CSS and HTML projects
Aurora – Fedora based Linux distribution
Aurora is a Fedora based Linux distribution
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.5, Linux 6.6.66, Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
OnePlus 6 Debian
I recently got a OnePlus 6 for the purpose of running Debian, here’s the Debian wiki page about it [1]
Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low [original]
Microsoft Windows down to 13% in Burkina Faso
Hardware leftovers
Wine 10.0-rc2
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available
Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Latest Security Patches and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft-Connected Sites (Misplacing Blame on "Linux")
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier
The biggest selling point of Distrobox is that it runs guests on top of the host instead of using an isolated instance
Instructionals/Technical articles
Some of the latest articles