Games: Retro, Games on GNU/Linux, and Layoffs
-
Hackaday ☛ Documented Source Code For Elite On The C64, BBC Micro And Others
If you ever wanted to dive into the source code for the 1980s space game Elite, but didn’t want to invest many hours reverse-engineering the 6502 assembly code, then [Mark Moxon]’s annotated code has you covered. The systems referenced range from the BBC Micro and Commodore 64 to the NES and Apple II, with some of these versions based on the officially released source code. For other systems the available source code was used together with decompiled game binaries to determine the changes and to produce functional, fully commented source code.
-
Medevel ☛ Where to get Retro Games? Best 10 Resources for Retro Gamers
If you’re a retro gamer, you know that nostalgia hits differently when you hear those 8-bit soundtracks or see the pixelated glory of classic games. Whether it’s the Atari 2600, the NES, or the Sega Genesis, there’s just something magical about revisiting those games from the past.
-
Forbes ☛ Is There Any Hope For ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ On Steam Deck?
With minimum hardware requirements much higher than the Steam Deck's capabilities, will Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC be able to run on Valve's aging handheld?
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Dungeon Crawler: Review on Linux
Dungeon Crawler is a roguelike claw-machine deckbuilder, from Stray Fawn Studio. Released on Steam as Early Access, on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck with a native client. You are a bunny addicted to gambling who lost your pawn in a bet, now it is on the keychain of a loan shark, Squalo (Shark). With a metal claw replacing your lost limb, you will fight through a dungeon to get your lucky pawn back. The novelty this game brings to the table is the combat in the shape of a claw game. Your deck is composed of the items you collect through the dungeon. During the fight, some items are dropped in the claw-machine container at every turn, and you try to pick the most useful for each situation.
-
Flashbulb Games confirms layoffs after scrapping unannounced project
The Danish studio confirmed the news in a statement to Game Developer and said the job cuts were made after it halted development on an unannounced project.
"While this was a tough decision, the majority of the team previously working on that project has been reassigned to Trailmakers, our flagship game," said studio CEO Christopher Håkonsson. "We see great potential in Trailmakers and are excited to accelerate its development and deliver even more for our players and community."
Flashbulb was formed in 2016 by developers from CCP, Rare, IO Interactive, and Press Play. It launched vehicle-building sandbox Trailmakers in September 2019 and continues to support the title. The studio's sophomore title, multiplayer party brawler Rubber Bandits, launched in 2021.