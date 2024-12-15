Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
"Journalism in Twitter" is a Paradox
"I am writing an article" is not the same as "I am writing a set of tweets" (usually random thoughts and unverified assertions, citing other unverified assertions)
-
The Future of the World Wide Web is Just 'Webapps' in Chrome, Not Web Pages in One's Browser of Choice
The monoculture gets worse, not better
-
EPO Corruption is a Real Threat to the European Union (EU). The EPO Helps Russia. If It Does Not Reform or Reboot, It Can Contribute to the Collapse of the EU and UPC (Which Was Never Legal or Even Constitutional, It's a Captured Kangaroo Court Controlled by the Patent Litigation Industry).
second-largest institution in Europe
-
Linux is Becoming Non-free Software and the So-called 'Linux' Foundation Likes It That Way (It's Fronting for Companies That Violate the GPL, the Licence of Linux)
What's happening here is, they rip off people using their "stolen" (GPL-violating) product
New
-
Today's Slopwatch
MaKenna Hensley's latest
-
Playing Social Control Media 'Games' Instead of Writing Articles
someone will need to run two sites. One is "In Support of Richard Stallman", which is run by oneself, and other is "Stallman Support".
-
The Patent Litigation 'Industry' Controls the European Patent Office (Vendor Capture) and Everyone Suffers, Even the European Union
Today we relay an EPO publications dated just 4 days ago (this past Tuesday)
-
No, Mr. "Journalist", You Might be Corrupt (But Denying It to Yourself and to Others to Pacify Your Consciousness)
"Journalists" like the label because it makes the job sound like an honourable profession and they're presumed objective
-
Stop Glorifying Murderers, They Aren't Helping Anybody
Murder isn't the solution. Murder is a problem.
-
Europe's "Manhattan Project" Should be Abandoning Microsoft, Moving Everything to Free (Libre) Software
At the moment, Microsoft draws much of its budget from taxpayers
-
Gemini Links 14/12/2024: Minor Thing About git and jujutsu
Links for the day
-
Links 14/12/2024: Adobe's Shares Collapse, Apple Publishes Fake News With LLMs
Links for the day
-
Links 14/12/2024: ChatGPT Down, Microsofter Bracing for Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 13/12/2024: Firing at Work, jujutsu, and Gemini Mode
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 13, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, December 13, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):