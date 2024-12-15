posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2024



Quoting: Aurora - Fedora based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Aurora is a Fedora based Linux distribution. It’s billed as a delightful KDE desktop experience for end-users that are looking for reliability and developers for the most-hassle free setup.

Aurora features a lightly customized KDE Plasma for a super smooth and delightful desktop experience that can be customized indefinitely.

There are individual editions for surface and ASUS machines.

Brew is preinstalled and ready to use on Aurora. Use it to install every CLI tool you could’ve never dreamt up. Brew is safely integrated to never mess with your host system. Docker and Podman come preconfigured to suit every type of workflow, including a containerized CLI experience. And with Ptyxis, your distrobox is only one click away. Visual Studio Code is preinstalled and already preconfigured to support workflows involving DevContainers. And with a single command, you can grab Jetbrains Toolbox if you like coffee more.