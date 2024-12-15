Best Free and Open Source Software
10 Best Free and Open Source Lightweight Front-End Frameworks
Some of the lightweight frameworks featured in this article are well publicized, but there are many good tiny frameworks that you may not have heard of that are perfectly suited for small projects.
The purpose of this article is to list the finest open source lightweight frameworks to kick start CSS and HTML projects. They help to save precious time by saving designers from writing base CSS styles, and solving problematic layout issues. They also have the virtue of lightweight CSS files which reduce queries and load, and benefit visitors on narrowband connections. All it takes is a few minutes to get to grips with these frameworks, and you will be able to design some awesome websites which conform with best practice.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.
colorette - set your terminal text color and styles
colorette is a tool which lets you easily set your terminal text color and styles.
colorette started out in 2015 as a lightweight alternative to Chalk and was introduced originally as Clor.
This is free and open source software.
fclones - efficient duplicate file finder and remover
This is a command line utility that identifies groups of identical files and gets rid of the file copies you no longer need. It comes with plenty of configuration options for controlling the search scope and offers many ways of removing duplicates. For maximum flexibility, it integrates well with other Unix utilities like find and it speaks JSON, so you have a lot of control over the search and cleanup process.
fclones is free and open source software.
csvdiff - fast diff tool for comparing CSV files
It is not a traditional diff tool. It is most suitable for comparing CSV files dumped from database tables. The diff tool is orders of magnitude faster on comparing line by line.
This is free and open source software.
Tacit - primitive CSS framework for dummies
No classes, no layouts, just design plain and simple web pages compliant with HTML5, and they will look OK.
This is free and open source software.
dupefi - duplicate file finder
dupefi is a command-line duplicate file finder designed with Linux philosophy.
By itself, dupefi doesn’t act on the duplicate files. However it’s designed to be usable in conjunction with other Linux commands to organize them.
This is free and open source software.
sakura - minimal, classless CSS framework / theme
It’s easy to customize and build on top of sakura.
sakura supports extremely easy theming using variables for duotone color scheming. It comes with several existing themes, which can be found in the css folder of this repository.
This is free and open source software.
Picnic - lightweight CSS library
Picnic is billed as a lightweight and beautiful library.
Picnic is completely modular so you can easily modify and test each part:
This is free and open source software.
ffuf - fast web fuzzer
A fuzzer discovers bugs as it inputs a variety of data and sees how the application responds. Web fuzzing also improves the security and stability of applications.
This is free and open source software.