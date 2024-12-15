Best Free and Open Source Software

Some of the lightweight frameworks featured in this article are well publicized, but there are many good tiny frameworks that you may not have heard of that are perfectly suited for small projects.

The purpose of this article is to list the finest open source lightweight frameworks to kick start CSS and HTML projects. They help to save precious time by saving designers from writing base CSS styles, and solving problematic layout issues. They also have the virtue of lightweight CSS files which reduce queries and load, and benefit visitors on narrowband connections. All it takes is a few minutes to get to grips with these frameworks, and you will be able to design some awesome websites which conform with best practice.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.