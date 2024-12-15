Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.

Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future, IGF 2024

In some parts of the world, December is a winding down period, during which people prepare for a new year while assessing their achievements of the months before. However, for the Internet governance community, December is part of a busy season, with the celebration of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2024.

Sonata v1.0 Supports CHERIoT Integration in Embedded Systems

lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.

M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3

The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.

Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low [original]

  
Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch

  
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!

  
Bolivia: GNU/Linux Rises to Levels About 5 Times Higher Than a Few Years Ago [original]

  
Windows TCO Stories

  
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades

  
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18


  
 


 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Aurora – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.5, Linux 6.6.66, Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287

  
OnePlus 6 Debian

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Wine 10.0-rc2

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Latest Security Patches and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft-Connected Sites (Misplacing Blame on "Linux")

  
How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier

  
today's howtos

  
Today in Techrights

  
Audiocasts/Shows: 'Linux' Foundation Divesting/Exiting Linux, ODROID and Chill, and GNU World Order

  
Open Hardware: ESP32, Pi, and More

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
GNOME: Sam Thursfield's Work, GNOME Infrastructure Annual Review, This Week in GNOME, librsvg, and Layered Settings

  
Mozilla Firefox: "Do Not Track" Canned, Adaptive Tab Bar Color, Firefox DevTools Newsletter

  
Bottles 51.16 Update Brings New Features and Bug Fixes

  
today's howtos

  
Transmission 4.1.0 Beta is out! Sequential Downloading & IPv6 UDP Trackers

  
Resolve to have a freer 2025

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Happy Holidays! We Come Bringing Gifts!

  
Windows 10's End Is Nigh. Now's the Time to Get Used to Linux

  
Games: GE-Proton 9-21, Helldivers 2, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling

  
Choosing Better Alternatives Amid Confusing Policies

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Release: Window Maker Live 12.8

  
Alpine 3.21.0 released

  
Today in Techrights

  
Red Hat's Latest Promotion of Buzzwords/Hype/Plagiarism and Microsoft Stuff

  
Shallow press releases and parroting from Linux Foundation (some even computer-generated slop!)

  
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features

  
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4

  
Openwashing by Microsoft-sponsored and Microsoft-run OSI, OSI's OpenSource.net Pretends to Still be Active

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Security Leftovers

  
WordPress 'Dead End' and Drupal 7 Long in the Tooth

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Kernel Picks: Hans de Goede on Bugs on SFC's Layest Hypocrisy on Inclusion

  
today's howtos

  
Bazzite: A Linux Distro Worth Gushing Over

  
Mozilla Betrays Privacy Again, Props Up Buzzwords

  
Tracing the FSF's Footsteps

  
pgAdmin, PGDay, PostgreSQL, and PSQL Databases

  
Release of Kubernetes 1.32

  
Android Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
A yearly review – My 53 most favorite apps for Linux for 2024

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Olimex, and More

  
Slimbook Executive, long-term report 7

  
Games: Steam Deck, GNU/Linux, Chrysalis, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
COSMIC Desktop Proposed as Official Spin for Fedora 42

  
KDE Gear 24.12 Officially Released, Finally Ports Dolphin to Mobile Devices

  
OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration

  
IDAD 2024 - Dec. 20: For freedom, against restriction

  
Revisited: kew – terminal-based music player

  
Latest Videos From Invidious: GNU/Linux and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
