Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mozilla Lacks Direction, More FOSS Leftovers

In today’s post, I’m going to look at how Aurora DSQL is designed for availability, and how we work within the constraints of the laws of physics. If you’d like to learn more about the product first, check out the official documentation, which is always a great place to go for the latest information on Aurora DSQL, and how to fit it into your architecture.

In yesterday’s post, I mentioned that Aurora DSQL is designed to remain available, durable, and strongly consistent even in the face of infrastructure failures and network partitions. In this post, we’re going to dive a little deeper into DSQL’s architecture, focussing on multi-region active-active. Aurora DSQL is designed both for single-region applications (looking for a fast, serverless, scalable, relational database), and multi-region active-active applications (looking for all those things, plus multi-region, synchronous replication, and the ability to support active-active applications).