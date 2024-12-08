Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (firefox, postgresql, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, postgresql:15, postgresql:16, python3:3.6.8, and thunderbird), Debian (clamav), Fedora (pam), Red Hat (firefox, postgresql:13, postgresql:15, python-tornado, redis:7, ruby, ruby:2.5, and ruby:3.1), SUSE (avahi, docker-stable, java-1_8_0-openjdk, libmozjs-128-0, obs-scm-bridge, php8, and teleport), and Ubuntu (ghostscript, needrestart, and shiro).
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Detecting Pegasus Infections
This tool seems to do a pretty good job.
The company’s Mobile Threat Hunting feature uses a combination of malware signature-based detection, heuristics, and machine learning to look for anomalies in iOS and Android device activity or telltale signs of spyware infection. For paying iVerify customers, the tool regularly checks devices for potential compromise. But the company also offers a free version of the feature for anyone who downloads the iVerify Basics app for $1. These users can walk through steps to generate and send a special diagnostic utility file to iVerify and receive analysis within hours.
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 284 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version* Simplify tests_quines.py::test_{differences,differences_deb} to use assert_diff and not mangle the expected test output. * Update some tests to support file(1) version 5.46. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#395)
284. This version includes the following changes:
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Security Week ☛ Google Open Sources Security Patch Validation Tool for Android
Google on Thursday announced open sourcing a patch validation tool to help Android platform developers scan their code for missing security patches.
-