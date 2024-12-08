Open Hardware: On Raspberry Pi and Arduino
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Team builds Raspberry Pi smart cane to help the visually impaired
A team of developers has created a Raspberry Pi-powered cane for visually impaired people with GPS and notifications.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Install raspi-config in Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi
The raspi-config tool allows you to do several common config changes on your Pi device. Learn to install and use it on Ubuntu running on Pi.
-
peppe8o ☛ Active Cooling for Raspberry PI: What is, Why You Need It, and How to Use
This tutorial will explain the Active Cooling for Raspberry PI to beginners...
-
Arduino ☛ Light up the holiday season with a new Plug and Make Kit tutorial!
Looking for a fun and creative way to brighten up the holiday season? With the Arduino Plug and Make Kit, you can build an interactive LED light installation that reacts when someone walks by – perfect for spreading cheer and adding a high-tech twist to your decorations.