Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora 41 Templates for Qubes OS 4.2
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 49 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Fedora 41 templates available
New Fedora 41 templates are now available for Qubes OS 4.2 in standard, minimal, and Xfce varieties. There are two ways to upgrade a template to a new Fedora release:
Note: No user action is required regarding the OS version in dom0 (see our note on dom0 and EOL).