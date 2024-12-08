GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Kernel Space
-
Hacking the Linux Kernel in Ada - Part 3
For this three parts series, we implemented a ‘pedal to the metal’ GPIO driven, flashing of a LED, in the context of a Linux kernel module for the NVIDIA Jetson Nano development board (kernel-based v4.9.294, arm64) in my favorite programming language … Ada!
-
ZDNet ☛ The next LTS Linux kernel is no surprise but it is packed with goodies
Linux 6.12 brings real-time support, a new extensible scheduler, and QR error codes.
-
-
-
Events
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Rock-solid curl on video
On December 5 2024 I held a brief webinar explaining the ideas and concepts behind Rock-solid curl, and I figured I would just share the video here: See also: rock-solid.curl.dev
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgDay Paris 2025 - Call for Papers and Sponsorship Opportunities
We are thrilled to announce that the annual PostgreSQL Paris conference will take place on March 20, 2025, and we are now open for talk submissions and seeking sponsors.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Medevel ☛ Ghost CMS: A Brilliant Idea Haunted by Serious Problems
Ghost, the lightweight and beautifully designed content management system (CMS), has carved out a niche in the crowded world of publishing platforms. Launched in 2013 as an open-source alternative to WordPress, Ghost set out to deliver a fast, minimalist platform focused on blogging and simplicity.
-