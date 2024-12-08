Devices/Embedded: RISC-V and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6
The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.
Old VCR ☛ Composite and hard reset mods for the Tandyvision One
Like my original Tutor, this is one system I'd never part with, so if I were going to make some tweaks to it this would be the unit. We're going to do two mods in this article, neither particularly complex but nonetheless handy: composite video and sound outputs for improved quality and flexibility, and a power cycle hard reset button for convenience and less wear on the power switch. Some drilling and soldering required but not very much.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Restoration of a barn find Amiga 2000: part 2 - LinuxJedi's /dev/null
With this Amiga 2000, I previously got it into a state where it would boot from the main CPU and the accelerator card. Now it is time to continue working on it.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, November 2024
I have a policy of never using one of my own projects for name that ware. But, sometimes I see another person’s project in the wild and it is just too cool not to share! I came across this ware recently and fell in love with it instantly. It’s the sort of thing I’ve always dreamed of doing, but didn’t have the resources to do it when I had the time, and when I finally had the resources, I no longer had the time.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Team builds Raspberry Pi smart cane to help the visually impaired
Some Raspberry Pi projects are designed to make a difference in the world, and we're always excited to share them. Today, we're tickled to show off a creation put together by a team known as Team Green Cane. The group has created what they call Green Cane—a Raspberry Pi-powered smart cane with a GPS and notification system that helps visually impaired persons.