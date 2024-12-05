Linux Kernel 6.11 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2024



Released on September 15th, 2024, Linux kernel 6.11 introduced new features like a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, and virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems.

Linux kernel 6.11 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch so it was supported for only a couple of months with eleven maintenance updates, the last being Linux 6.11.11, announced today by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who marked the Linux 6.11 branch as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website and urged users to move to the latest Linux 6.12 kernel series.