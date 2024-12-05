Unlike other LILYGO products with LoRa support, such as the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro, the T3 S3 LR1121, and the T-Deck Plus, this device incorporates the ESP32-PICO-D4 SoC, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE functionalities, and 4MB Quad-SPI flash memory.

The Khronos Group recently announced the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification, and NVK, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware, has achieved day-zero conformance with the latest API. This support has been integrated into Mesa and will be available in the upcoming Mesa 25.0 release, scheduled for early 2025.

The MXM-ACMA-PUC is an industrial edge computing system from AAEON that combines 13th Generation Intel Core processors with an embedded Intel Arc GPU. It is designed for machine learning and AI workloads, with applications in smart city infrastructure and industrial workstation management.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.20, the Alpine Linux 3.21 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 47, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments, as well as initial support for the LoongArch64 architecture.

The Linux 4.19 kernel branch was released more than six years ago, on October 22nd, 2018, and it received no less than 325 maintenance updates, the last one being Linux 4.19.325. The biggest highlights of Linux kernel 4.19 were initial Wi-Fi 6 support, the EROFS file system, and a union mount filesystem implementation.

Linux kernel 6.12 was released on November 17th, 2024, and introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, and DRM panic messages as QR codes, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

The NVIDIA 565.77 graphics driver is here more than three months after the NVIDIA 560 release and re-enables the GLX_EXT_buffer_age OpenGL extension on Xwayland, adds support for mmap of exported DMA-BUF objects, and adds several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties to nvidia-drm, which Wayland compositors can use to program the GPU’s color pipeline for HDR hardware acceleration.

For Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie,” coming in the summer of 2025, the Debian Project held its usual artwork contest from September 2024 to mid-November 2024. The winner was announced today as “Ceratopsian” created by Elise Couper.