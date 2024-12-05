The MXM-ACMA-PUC is an industrial edge computing system from AAEON that combines 13th Generation Intel Core processors with an embedded Intel Arc GPU. It is designed for machine learning and AI workloads, with applications in smart city infrastructure and industrial workstation management.
The Khronos Group recently announced the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification, and NVK, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware, has achieved day-zero conformance with the latest API. This support has been integrated into Mesa and will be available in the upcoming Mesa 25.0 release, scheduled for early 2025.
Unlike other LILYGO products with LoRa support, such as the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro, the T3 S3 LR1121, and the T-Deck Plus, this device incorporates the ESP32-PICO-D4 SoC, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE functionalities, and 4MB Quad-SPI flash memory.
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.20, the Alpine Linux 3.21 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 47, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments, as well as initial support for the LoongArch64 architecture.
The Linux 4.19 kernel branch was released more than six years ago, on October 22nd, 2018, and it received no less than 325 maintenance updates, the last one being Linux 4.19.325. The biggest highlights of Linux kernel 4.19 were initial Wi-Fi 6 support, the EROFS file system, and a union mount filesystem implementation.
Linux kernel 6.12 was released on November 17th, 2024, and introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, and DRM panic messages as QR codes, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.
The NVIDIA 565.77 graphics driver is here more than three months after the NVIDIA 560 release and re-enables the GLX_EXT_buffer_age OpenGL extension on Xwayland, adds support for mmap of exported DMA-BUF objects, and adds several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties to nvidia-drm, which Wayland compositors can use to program the GPU’s color pipeline for HDR hardware acceleration.
For Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie,” coming in the summer of 2025, the Debian Project held its usual artwork contest from September 2024 to mid-November 2024. The winner was announced today as “Ceratopsian” created by Elise Couper.
The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues and Nitrux 3.8 is here with the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel by default and better support for NVIDIA users by enabling NVIDIA Dynamic Boost and the creation of NVIDIA device nodes, along with new udev rules for NVIDIA hardware.
Enter Rdsys: the next-generation bridge distribution system. Developed from the ground up, it incorporates the learnings from over 15 years of anti-censorship work to overcome the limitations of its predecessor. In October 2024, Tor completed the migration to Rdsys, retiring Bridge DB. This transition ensures a more flexible, maintainable, and user-friendly approach to bridge distribution, strengthening Tor's ability to counter censorship and making the web more accessible to those who need it most.
This release continues development on Arti Relay and the RPC subsystem, and adds the initial scaffolding for service-side proof-of-work support. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, as well as improvements to our CI infrastructure.