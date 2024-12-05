Programming Leftovers
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: anytime 0.3.10 on CRAN: Multiple Enhancements
A new release of the anytime today—the first is well over four years. The package is fairly feature-complete, and code and functionality remain mature and stable, of course.
anytime is a very focused package aiming to do just one thing really well: to convert anything in integer, numeric, character, factor, ordered, … input format to either POSIXct (when called as
anytime) or Date objects (when called as
anydate) – and to do so without requiring a format string as well as accomodating different formats in one input vector.
-
Medevel ☛ Why ToolJet is the Best Low-code Open-Source Platform for Enterprises and Agencies - The Internal Tool King
In the fast-evolving world of business operations, agencies and enterprises are constantly seeking platforms that can simplify and automate their workflows.
-
GeekWire ☛ ‘An easy button to get off Windows’: Amazon’s new AI moves Microsoft apps to Linux
Amazon has a new use for AI: dumping Microsoft Windows.
At the Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference Tuesday morning, the company announced a series of new features for Amazon Q Developer, its AI assistant for software development, including one that uses AI to help companies migrate legacy Microsoft .NET applications to Linux.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Perl ☛ What's new on CPAN - October 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
-
Perl ☛ DuckDuckGo Donates $25,000 to The Perl and Raku Foundation [Ed: DuckDuckGo is a Microsoft proxy, so this 'bribe' might result in them promoting Bing and such (or DDG as Microsoft front end)]
Today, on “Giving Tuesday”, The Perl and Raku Foundation (TPRF) is extremely pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 from DuckDuckGo.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
APNIC ☛ When NTP interactions go wrong
NTP has gone through many revisions throughout its life with its initial revision documented in 1985, and its revision at the time of writing of Version 4, published in 2010. The work in NTP has not stopped either. Discussions have happened referring to Version 5 and other time synchronization protocols also exist today. On top of that, there is also Simple Network Time Protocol (SNTP), which simplifies the protocol by making a stateless version that is compatible with NTP servers. No matter the version of NTP the core concepts are the same so let’s cover them at a high level.
-
TidBITS ☛ Modern CSV Lets You Manipulate CSV Files Directly
If you’re only roughly familiar with CSV, let’s review the basics. A CSV file represents values for fields, like those used in a spreadsheet, as a set of items identically presented row after row in a text file. These fields have to be separated from one another on each row, or delimited, using characters that let a CSV parser know that they’re used for field division.
-
Michał Sapka ☛ Things I care about: stable APIs
I’m a FreeBSD guy, not a Linux person. I use Emacs(1), plain HTML, jpg/gifs. I love Irssi, notmuch, xmpp. I code in Ruby, not in Python. I’m using more and more vim, but not neovim.
What is the pattern here? Stable APIs. I’m too old to chase the current trend just to chase it. I want to lay down and have a nice time. I want to tinker with the software because I want to tinker it, not because the API changed. I don’t even auto-update apps on my phone! But it seems that things are changing just to be changed. Nothing can be good enough, there is always this new crazy idea we simply have to chase.
-
Bob Monsour ☛ Going all in with 'native' markdown
It has taken me a while, but I'm becoming more comfortable with markdown, and specifically plugins for the markdown-it markdown parser. Up until now, I had been doing a few things in a rather brute force way and it was taking more effort than I thought it should. And it was one of those bits of friction that has kept me from writing more posts like this one. Let me explain.
-