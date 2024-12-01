posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



Quoting: Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch's Rankings —

Having fully deservedly become one of the top offerings for the Linux desktop, Linux Mint has also quietly risen to the number one spot on DistroWatch, a well-known platform for tracking distribution popularity.

This marks the end of a five-year streak for MX Linux, which has held the position since 2019. However, while such rankings are not definitive measures of success (more on this below), they often reflect user preferences and interest shifts within the Linux community.