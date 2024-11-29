GNU/Linux Leftovers

ZimaCube takes on the difficult task of carving a niche among hobbyists by providing an out of the box, combined experience of local cloud and NAS.

This is an important distinction. ZimaCube is more than 'just a NAS'. It's ZimaOS offers a quick and easy way of deploying a range of open source software. Underlying, it uses Docker containers but on the surface, all you have to do is to click install from its app store.

Now, CasaOS is not an operating system in the usual sense. It provides web interface running on Debian to manage your homelab by deploying open source software in a single click. CasaOS can be installed on Raspberry Pi and PC easily.