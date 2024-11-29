GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Server
Grafana Labs Extends Observability Deeper Into Kubernetes Environments
Grafana Labs is leading an effort to update an open source Kubernetes Monitoring Helm chart tool that will soon be able to send data to multiple destinations, in addition to providing built-in service integrations and a simplified configuration experience.
It's FOSS ☛ ZimaCube Review: Almost Perfect Out of Box Homelab Experience in Local Cloud Setup
ZimaCube takes on the difficult task of carving a niche among hobbyists by providing an out of the box, combined experience of local cloud and NAS.
This is an important distinction. ZimaCube is more than 'just a NAS'. It's ZimaOS offers a quick and easy way of deploying a range of open source software. Underlying, it uses Docker containers but on the surface, all you have to do is to click install from its app store.
Now, CasaOS is not an operating system in the usual sense. It provides web interface running on Debian to manage your homelab by deploying open source software in a single click. CasaOS can be installed on Raspberry Pi and PC easily.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 811: Elixir & Nerves – Real Embedded Linux
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Lars Wikman chat about Elixir and Nerves — a modern language that’s a take on Erlang, and an embedded Linux approach for running Elixir code on devices.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ How to build virtual machines using Ansible Collections
The Cornerstone Collection is a lab provisioning tool built on Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. It streamlines the process of creating virtual machines (VMs) across on-premises environments (libvirt) and cloud-based platforms (such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Azure, and Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform (GCP)). Figure 1 depicts this. In this article, we’ll walk through a simple demonstration of how to deploy a test instance on proprietary trap AWS and GCP using the collection.
Kali Family
Kali Linux ☛ Contributing to Kali
With the launch of our brand-new forums, we thought we would update our documentation and explore how everyone can contribute to the growth of Kali Linux. Kali is a multi-platform project that thrives on the the contributions of its community. Whether you’re curious about how you can pitch in or simply want to learn more about how contributions shape our platform, keep reading. For a deeper dive, don’t forget to check out the relevant Kali Docs pages.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Linux Journal ☛ Harnessing Quantum Potential: Quantum Computing and Qiskit on Ubuntu
Quantum computing, a revolutionary paradigm, promises to solve problems that are computationally infeasible for classical systems. By leveraging the peculiar principles of quantum mechanics—superposition, entanglement, and quantum interference—quantum computing has emerged as a transformative force across industries. From cryptography and drug discovery to optimization and artificial intelligence, its potential is vast.
Ubuntu, a leading open source operating system, provides an ideal environment for quantum computing development due to its robust community support, extensive software repositories, and seamless integration with tools like Qiskit. Qiskit, an open source quantum computing framework by IBM, is a gateway for developers, researchers, and enthusiasts to dive into the quantum world. This article explores how to set up and explore quantum computing with Qiskit on Ubuntu, guiding you from the basics to practical applications.
