Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2024



Most Linux users get Firefox updates as a regular software update from a distro-maintained repo, e.g., a Firefox Snap on Ubuntu, a Firefox DEB on Linux Mint and Pop!_OS, etc.

But Mozilla say by switching from BZIP2 (tar,bz2) to XZ (tar.xz) Linux users benefit from faster downloads (packages are on average 25% smaller than before) and faster extraction times (decompression times said to be 2x quicker).