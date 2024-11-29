There’s a post on htmx.org about why htmx wasn’t the right fit for a particular project (which is dope, we need more websites that admit their thing might not be the right thing all the time).

The bit on Hey Hi (AI) being unfamiliar with their tool choice piqued my interest:

It’s worth noting that Hey Hi (AI) tools are intimately familiar with Next.js and not so much with htmx, due to the lack of open-source training data. This is similar to the issue Rails faces. While not a dealbreaker, it did impact our development speed and the ease of finding solutions to problems. When we encountered issues, the wealth of resources available for React/Next.js made troubleshooting much faster.