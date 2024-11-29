Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Shiny Gatherings x Pharmaverse: Building Clinical Data Analysis Apps with {teal}
In this edition of Shiny Gatherings x Pharmaverse, we were thrilled to welcome Nina and Dony, Principal Data Scientists at Genentech, for an insightful session on building clinical data analysis apps using the {teal} framework. Explore how {teal} and {pharmaverseadam} simplify clinical dashboards for faster insights.
TecAdmin ☛ Regular Expression for Accurate Phone Number Validation
Regular expressions are powerful input validators and are especially so for formats that follow a predictable pattern, such as phone numbers. A well-constructed regex will ensure that the input is according to the expected format and reduces errors, hence improving data quality.
Ruben Schade ☛ Judging 9.5% of developers by commits
404Media provides us an example of Betteridge’s Law:
Are Overemployed ‘Ghost Engineers’ Making Six Figures to Do Nothing?
Jim Nielsen ☛ Nothing is Something
There’s a post on htmx.org about why htmx wasn’t the right fit for a particular project (which is dope, we need more websites that admit their thing might not be the right thing all the time).
The bit on Hey Hi (AI) being unfamiliar with their tool choice piqued my interest:
It’s worth noting that Hey Hi (AI) tools are intimately familiar with Next.js and not so much with htmx, due to the lack of open-source training data. This is similar to the issue Rails faces. While not a dealbreaker, it did impact our development speed and the ease of finding solutions to problems. When we encountered issues, the wealth of resources available for React/Next.js made troubleshooting much faster.
Mozilla
Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 132-134)
Hello! Welcome to another episode of the SpiderMonkey Newsletter. I’m your host, Matthew Gaudet.
In the spirit of the upcoming season, let’s talk turkey. I mean, monkeys. I mean SpiderMonkey.
Beta News ☛ Firefox for Linux switches to .tar.xz packaging for smaller downloads and faster installation
Mozilla has updated its packaging format for Firefox on Linux, moving from .tar.bz2 to .tar.xz. The switch, which uses the LZMA compression algorithm, results in smaller download sizes -- up to 25 percent smaller -- and faster decompression times, improving installation efficiency.
The .tar.xz format is widely supported across modern Linux distributions, ensuring compatibility while saving bandwidth. Current users won’t need to take any action, as Firefox will continue updating as usual. However, the new format is now available for Firefox Nightly and will roll out to Beta and Release channels in the coming weeks.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust 2024 call for testing
We've been hard at work on Rust 2024. We're thrilled about how it has turned out. It's going to be the largest edition since Rust 2015. It has a great many improvements that make the language more consistent and ergonomic, that further upon our relentless commitment to safety, and that will open the door to long-awaited features such as
genblocks,
letchains, and the never (
!) type. For more on the changes, see the nightly Edition Guide.
