Materialistic Culture of Fake Possessions and Fake Popularity
Fake popularity is part of a "chicken and egg" thing
-
There Are More Devuan-Based Distros of GNU/Linux Each Year
"The Veteran Unix Admin collective salutes you"
-
In Gambia, According to statCounter, Windows "Market Share" is Down to 3%
in some countries Windows is already down to 1%
-
The Web is Becoming Social Control Media Junk and Fake Text Crafted by Machines (Boosted by Social Control Media via Bots Which Game Visibility/Popularity)
The misinformation machines are being increasingly automated to promote dictators and bigots
Links 27/11/2024: “Writing Month”, "Cybertorture", and Qualcomm Trouble
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 27/11/2024: How the Exoteric Relates to the Esoteric, a Look at BASIC
Links for the day
-
If the Reputation of the European Union for Rule of Law Has Diminished, Blame EPO and the German (Also the Dutch) Government for Facilitating It
We'll soon publish some new EPO material
-
[Meme] Same Thing, Different Job Title
"Server sysadmin; Clown computing consultant"
-
Imagine Patents on Musical Compositions and Cooking Recipes
The very existence of software patents must come to an end
-
"Latest Technology News" in BetaNews is Press Release SPAM (or LLM Slop, Marketing, Fake 'Review')
What they call "reviews" are just ads
-
[Meme] Kramer is Done
Devuan is turning 10
-
Go Offline for a Bit
yup!
-
Windows Falls to All-Time Low (12%) in Gabon
Gabon's data from statCounter shows this
-
[Meme] When Words Come to Mean the Opposite
"Keep the 'dumb' stuff, be smart about it"
-
In Defence of Analog (Sometimes Digital and/or "Smart" is Objectively a Lot Worse)
This past weekend (2-3 days) I spent a few hours per day saving us 250 - 400 pounds in repair bills
-
It Takes Microsoft Over a Day to Restore 'Microsoft 365' (360, 5 Days of Downtime)
Microsoft/Windows TCO will always be huge
-
[Meme] In Some Countries, Android (Linux) is Already 'the Standard'
"Wait. Sorry, we don't do Windows here, we barely use laptops."
-
In Defence of CDs...
Let's say that some environmentalists focus only on visible things like plastics
-
This Holiday Season Dump Companies That Offload Everything to Skinnerbox "Apps", Un-Encrypted E-mail, and 'Webapps' (Proprietary JS Applications in 'Web Site' Clothing)
bot disservice
-
When Social Control Media in the European Union is Controlled by BRICS
Who controls TikTok?
-
Links 27/11/2024: Zoom Waning (Stock Falls), More Microsoft Shutdowns, and European Commission Flags Bluesky for Breaches
Links for the day
