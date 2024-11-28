Thanksgiving Greetings to Our American Readers

One alarming trend is the targeted blocking by Russia of popular hosting providers. As many circumvention tools are using them, this action made some Tor bridges inaccessible to many users in Russia. As Roscomnadzor and internet service providers in Russia are increasing their blocking efforts, the need for more WebTunnel bridges has become urgent.

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.

Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.

This carrier board is equipped with a JMB585 PCIe to SATA controller, allowing connectivity for up to five HDDs or SSDs, complete with sleep and standby functionality. It also supports software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, providing robust data storage options. For networking needs, the board includes four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by an RTL8367 switch, ensuring high-speed connectivity for demanding applications.

Indiegogo recently introduced the GPD Pocket 4, a compact PC powered by AMD’s latest processors, including the Ryzen AI9 HX370. It features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an M.2 NVMe port, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

Designed as a modular version of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is powered by a 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor and it’s available with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM memory, as well as with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of MLC eMMC storage.

Coming more than six months after Mixxx 2.4.1, the Mixxx 2.4.2 release introduces initial mappings for the Intech Studio TEK2, Numark Scratch, Reloop Mixage MK1, Reloop Mixage MK2, and Reloop Mixage Controller Edition controllers.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, elementary OS 8 introduces a new Secure Session to ensure apps respect your privacy and require your consent, a brand new dock with productive multitasking and window management features, and PipeWire as the default media server.

Firefox 134 looks like a very small release promising only support for touchpad hold gestures on Linux, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133, but it was delayed as it was needed for testing.