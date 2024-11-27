posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2024,

updated Nov 27, 2024



Quoting: Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop | ZDNET —

I've always had a soft spot in my heart for Elementary OS. It was one of the few distributions capable of pulling me away from Ubuntu. When I first discovered Elementary OS, I thought, "This is what a Linux desktop should look like!" It was equal parts elegant and user-friendly.

Fortunately, the ethos that drives Elementary OS hasn't changed much over the years. It's still a very MacOS-like desktop with a unified look and feel. At the same time, Elementary OS doesn't foist specific apps upon you, so you wind up with a desktop that will need the help of some third-party applications, such as those found in the AppCenter.