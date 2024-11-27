Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
I've always had a soft spot in my heart for Elementary OS. It was one of the few distributions capable of pulling me away from Ubuntu. When I first discovered Elementary OS, I thought, "This is what a Linux desktop should look like!" It was equal parts elegant and user-friendly.
Fortunately, the ethos that drives Elementary OS hasn't changed much over the years. It's still a very MacOS-like desktop with a unified look and feel. At the same time, Elementary OS doesn't foist specific apps upon you, so you wind up with a desktop that will need the help of some third-party applications, such as those found in the AppCenter.
OMG Ubuntu:
elementary OS 8 Released with New Dock, Quick Settings + More - OMG! Ubuntu
Built on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS base and powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel, elementary OS 8 brings a swathe of improvement to both the Pantheon desktop environment, its core apps, and the overall user experience.
The elementary team says it focused on several key areas for this release, including the creation of a new secure session (uses Wayland but currently not the default), improving multitasking, and “empowering our diverse community through inclusive design”.
Below, I highlight elementary OS 8’s most notable user-facing changes and provide a link to the official download so you can go ahead and try the latest release firsthand.
The Original Post & Two Others:
elementary OS 8 Available Now ⋅ elementary Blog
Today, we’re proud to announce that elementary OS 8 is available to download now and shipping on several high-quality computers!
elementary OS 8 Marries Beauty with Functionality
Today marks an exciting event for those of you for whom the beauty of your desktop is more than wishful thinking: over a year after its previous 7.1 release, the new elementary OS 8 is out now, based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and powered by Linux kernel 6.8.
It’s a major step forward for one of the most visually stunning and user-friendly Linux distros, blending a polished look with powerful new features that enhance privacy, productivity, and accessibility.
elementary OS 8 Arrives With New Mac-Like Functionality
Need a "beginner" Linux distro? The super-simple elementary OS now features a more modern design, enhanced multitasking capabilities, more security features, and additional accessibility functionality in its OS 8 update.
elementary OS is an alternative to Windows and macOS that focuses on simplicity and ease of use, rather than neurotic tinkering or customization. It features a Mac-like design, a curated app selection, and straightforward security features that take much of the guesswork out of Linux.
With the OS 8 update, elementary OS is embracing the Wayland windowing system to provide a more modern, more secure system for apps to draw themselves on your desktop. Apps loaded in Wayland require your permission to access system features and data, such as your keystrokes or screenshot tool. However, can run without Wayland by selecting "Classic" as your session mode when logging in. (Most major Linux distros, including Ubuntu, Debian, Mint, Fedora, and Pi OS, now use Wayland.)