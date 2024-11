Slower News

TOMORROW the US celebrates a holiday and in a couple of weeks we celebrate turning 20.5. Sure, time flies when you're having fun!

We steadily serve over a million requests per day and despite the news being relatively slow we're coping by digging deeper into what's left on the Web (other than Deny Friday spam and LLM slop).

The next few days will be quieter than usual, as per expectations (people away on a break). █