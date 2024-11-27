posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2024



Quoting: Is a real-time OS right for your business? —

With automation spanning virtually every sector of society, real-time capable operating systems (OS) are becoming critical across industries, from automotive and telecommunications, to industrial manufacturing. A real-time operating system (RTOS) ensures precise and deterministic responses, meeting strict timing requirements essential for safety and performance. But is a traditional RTOS, like Zephyr or FreeRTOS, the right choice for your business, or would a Linux solution with real-time capabilities better suit your needs?

Our latest whitepaper provides an in-depth exploration of these questions, and in this blog we’ll cover the top level overview.