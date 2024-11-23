I have worked (and still work) with FreeBSD jail(8) containers for many years – mostly using Base System tools such as jls(8) or jexec(8) to manage them. They are quite OK – but then the world changed – VNET Jails were created … while tools remained the same – being practically blind when it comes to show important info about VNET Jails.

I could use very good and tested BastilleBSD framework instead – and I have used it in some places I was given to sysadmin – but there are places in which only so called plain FreeBSD Jails exist … and that fact gave enough reason for creating new jless(8) listing/managing tool.