today's howtos
Vermaden ☛ New jless(8) FreeBSD Jails List/Manage Tool
I have worked (and still work) with FreeBSD jail(8) containers for many years – mostly using Base System tools such as jls(8) or jexec(8) to manage them. They are quite OK – but then the world changed – VNET Jails were created … while tools remained the same – being practically blind when it comes to show important info about VNET Jails.
I could use very good and tested BastilleBSD framework instead – and I have used it in some places I was given to sysadmin – but there are places in which only so called plain FreeBSD Jails exist … and that fact gave enough reason for creating new jless(8) listing/managing tool.
Wladislav Artsimovich ☛ AAA - Analytical Anti-Aliasing
Today’s journey is Anti-Aliasing and the destination is Analytical Anti-Aliasing. Getting rid of rasterization jaggies is an art-form with decades upon decades of maths, creative techniques and non-stop innovation. With so many years of research and development, there are many flavors.
From the simple but resource intensive SSAA, over theory dense SMAA, to using machine learning with DLAA. Same goal - vastly different approaches. We’ll take a look at how they work, before introducing a new way to look a the problem - the ✨analytical🌟 way. The perfect Anti-Aliasing exists and is simpler than you think.
University of Toronto ☛ Our Prometheus alerting problem if our central mail server isn't working
There is a story here. The short version of the story is that today we wound up with a mail loop that completely swamped our central Exim mail server, briefly running its one minute load average up to a high water mark of 3,132 before a co-worker who'd noticed the problem forcefully power cycled it. Plenty of alerts fired during the incident, but since we do all of our alert notification via email and our central email server wasn't delivering very much email (on account of that load average, among other factors), we didn't receive any.
HowTo Forge ☛ Install WireGuard VPN on Debian 12
Wireguard is an open-source VPN protocol alternative to IPSec, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. Wiruguard is designed for Linux and Unix operating systems, it runs on Linux kernel space, which makes the Wireguard faster and more reliable. Wireguard is used to create secure tunnel connections between two computers or more.
Wireguard aims to replace VPN protocols such as IPSec, IKEv2, and OpenVPN. Wireguard is lighter, faster, easy to set up, and more efficient. At the same time, Wiregurad did not sacrifice the security aspect of the VPN protocol. Wireguard supports modern cryptography like the Noise protocol framework, Curve25519, ChaCha20, Poly1305, BLAKE2, SipHash24, HKDF, and secure trusted constructions.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Mattermost with Nginx proxy and free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 24.04
Mattermost is an open-source alternative to Slack and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams. It allows you to self-host online chat with multiple features such as file sharing, search, automation, and multiple third-party integrations. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to install Mattermost on Ubuntu 24.04 server.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install KVM on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Virtualization has become an essential technology in modern computing environments, offering flexibility, resource optimization, and cost savings. Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) stands out as a powerful open-source virtualization solution for GNU/Linux systems. This guide will walk you through the process of installing KVM on Rocky GNU/Linux 9, a robust and stable enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MediaWiki on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
MediaWiki, the powerful open-source wiki software that powers Wikipedia, has become an indispensable tool for knowledge management and collaborative content creation. Whether you’re setting up a corporate knowledge base or a community-driven information hub, installing MediaWiki on a robust platform like Rocky GNU/Linux 9 ensures a stable and secure foundation for your wiki project.
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Nginx Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Nginx, a powerful and versatile web server, has become an indispensable tool for modern web applications. One of its most valuable features is its ability to function as a reverse proxy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Buttercup on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Buttercup stands out as a secure, open-source password manager that caters to users across various platforms, including GNU/Linux distributions like Ubuntu. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the importance of using a reliable password manager cannot be overstated. Ubuntu 24.04, known for its stability and user-friendly interface, provides an excellent environment for running Buttercup.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLmap on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLmap on AlmaLinux 9. SQLmap is an open-source penetration testing tool that automates the process of detecting and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications. With the increasing reliance on databases and web applications, understanding how to utilize SQLmap effectively is crucial for cybersecurity professionals.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RawTherapee on Fedora 41
RawTherapee is a powerful, open-source RAW image processing software that gives photographers full control over enhancing their raw pictures. For Fedora 41 users looking to elevate their photography workflow, installing RawTherapee is a game-changer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Fedora 41
GIMP has long been a staple in the GNU/Linux community, offering a robust set of tools for graphic designers, photographers, and hobbyists alike. The latest version, GIMP 3.0, brings significant improvements and new features that make it an even more compelling choice for Fedora 41 users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Logwatch on Debian 12
In the world of system administration, keeping a vigilant eye on your server’s logs is crucial for maintaining security, performance, and stability. Logwatch, a powerful log analysis tool, simplifies this task by providing automated monitoring and reporting capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nala on Debian 12
Debian 12, codenamed “Bookworm,” brings a host of improvements to the popular GNU/Linux distribution. Among the many tools available for package management, Nala stands out as a powerful and user-friendly alternative to the traditional APT (Advanced Package Tool).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nala on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Nala is an innovative APT frontend that enhances the package management experience in Ubuntu. By providing a user-friendly interface and advanced features, Nala simplifies the installation and management of software packages.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joomla on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Joomla is a powerful and versatile content management system (CMS) that allows you to create and manage dynamic websites with ease. When combined with the robust and reliable Ubuntu 24.04 server, you have a solid foundation for your web projects.
