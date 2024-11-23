Windows TCO Leftovers
India Times ☛ Chinese [crackers] preparing for conflict, US cyber official says
VOA News ☛ Chinese [crackers] preparing for conflict with US, cyber official says
Morgan Adamski, executive director of U.S. Cyber Command, said Chinese-linked cyber operations are aimed at gaining an advantage in case of a major conflict with the United States.
Officials have warned that China-linked [crackers] have compromised IT networks and taken steps to carry out disruptive attacks in the event of a conflict. Their activities include gaining access to key networks to enable potential disruptions such as manipulating heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems in server rooms, or disrupting critical energy and water controls, U.S. officials said earlier this year.
Federal News Network ☛ How should software producers be held accountable for shoddy cybersecurity products?
The Biden administration is considering legal and regulatory changes that would outlaw cybersecurity producers from shielding themselves from the consequences of cyber breaches using industry standard contracts clauses. These clauses, ubiquitous in the industry, limit damages with very narrow warranty remedies and outright damage caps. The reaction by most of industry to this idea has been mostly crickets.
The thinking behind this approach, under consideration by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), is that market forces would strongly motivate cybersecurity companies to raise the bar in terms of safe cybersecurity design practices. The approach is unusual but not unprecedented — in 1975 the government outlawed what was viewed as abusive sales tactics by the automotive industry by creating so-called “lemon laws” that gave new rights to car buyers stuck with inherently defective automobiles.
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ 70% of Hong Kong companies saw cyberattacks in 2024
However, the survey also found that nearly 70 per cent of the surveyed enterprises had experienced at least one type of cyberattack in the past 12 months, a slight decrease of four percentage points from last year. A majority of corporates, at 71 per cent, had experienced cyberattacks.
The Register UK ☛ SafePay ransomware gang claims attack on UK's Microlise
The new SafePay ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the attack on UK telematics biz Microlise, giving the company less than 24 hours to pay its extortion demands before leaking data.