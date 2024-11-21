Mesa 24.3 Open-Source Graphics Stack Adds Vulkan 1.3 Conformance for V3DV

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 21, 2024



Coming more than three months after Mesa 24.2, the Mesa 24.3 release is here to introduce Vulkan 1.3 conformance for the V3DV graphics driver for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 devices, which should give the Raspberry Pi OS distribution a serious graphics boost the next time you update it. In addition, the V3DV driver received support for the VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction Vulkan extension.

On top of that, Mesa 24.3 brings fixes for many video games, including Black Myth: Wukong, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 6, Total War WARHAMMER II, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Silent Hill 2, War Thunder, Detroit: Become Human, Faaast Penguin, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Ion Fury, Genshin Impact, Arma Reforger, Counter-Strike 2, Worms: Revolution, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and Fallout 3.

Read on