posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2024



Quoting: OpenELA Publishes Code for Devs Who Want to DIY RHEL 9.5 - FOSS Force —

Six days after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5, and a day after the release of AlmaLinux 9.5 — the first clone of Red Hat’s newest latest and greatest — the Open Enterprise Linux Association announced that it’s published what amounts to RHEL 9.5’s source code, although it’s being worded as “enterprise Linux sources compatible with RHEL 9.5.”

OpenELA is an association that was founded by CIQ, SUSE, and Oracle that says its mandate is “to deliver open source code, tools, and systems for the community.” More specifically, it’s purpose is to get around the restricted access that Red Hat has put around RHEL’s source code in order to make the code available to the public.

Although this goes against Red Hat’s liking, it’s not likely to take any legal action against OpenELA. That’s because the GPL, the open-source license under which Linux is released, requires that anyone using the code must make it available to others. In other words, if they make it too hard for folks to get their source code, their flagship product might have to become Red Hat Enterprise BSD or something — which definitely wouldn’t help the company maintain its profitability.