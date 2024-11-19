posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2024



Quoting: Winter holidays are coming: Time for a free software tale —

The ShoeTool fairy tale is about Wendell the Elf, a shoemaker who thought he bought a machine to help him make shoes, only to find out that the machine proprietor heavily restricts what kind of shoes Wendell may make with the machine he just bought.

The story of Wendell the Elf is the same story millions of software users worldwide have experienced in their daily lives. Maybe they don't want to make shoes but they do want to buy an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch and find out that Apple controls what apps can be installed on their device Or they buy an Amazon Kindle ebook reader only to realize that Amazon makes it impossible for them to read ebooks that aren't purchased on Amazon. These proprietary restrictions limit real-world user freedom, creativity, and opportunity, just like Wendell the Elf experienced with his shoe-making machine.

The Free Software Foundation (FSF) believes that everyone deserves full control over their devices, and that no one should be able to tell you how to do your computing, how to play games, watch videos, listen to music, or be creative! We hope this video helps you explain the importance of free software to your friends and family.