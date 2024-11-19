NVIDIA 550.135 Graphics Driver Released with Better Linux Kernel 6.11 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 19, 2024,

updated Nov 20, 2024



NVIDIA 550.135 is a small update that only improves support for distribution running the Linux 6.11 kernel series, which renamed drm_fbdev_generic to drm_fbdev_ttm, by using drm_fbdev_ttm when present to keep supporting direct framebuffer access on Wayland compositors to present content on newer kernels.

This release also adds support for enumerating modes on hotplug events through the DRM fbdev API to ensure the driver can compile with newer Linux kernels that remove the output_poll_changed from struct drm_mode_config_funcs.

