Unix Men ☛ No Space Left on Device: How to Fix this
If you are dealing with too many files and directories or if you have many important files that cannot be deleted, you will see the error message “no space left on device” often. This error can be very dangerous for daily operations if you are an individual user. In enterprise applications, if this error pops up, it means that either the disk management is not proper or in most cases, there is an unexpected surge in space utilization. Either way, it is important to understand what this error message means and how to resolve it. In this article, we are going to learn exactly that.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Samba on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Samba on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Samba is a powerful open-source software suite that enables seamless file and printer sharing between GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows systems in a network environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClamAV on openSUSE
In today’s digital landscape, ensuring the security of your GNU/Linux system is more crucial than ever. While GNU/Linux is known for its inherent security features, it is not entirely immune to malicious threats such as viruses, trojans, and malware. This is where ClamAV comes into play.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoPrism on AlmaLinux 9
PhotoPrism is a powerful, self-hosted photo management application that allows you to organize, browse, and share your digital photos with ease. It offers a user-friendly interface and advanced features, making it an excellent choice for both personal and professional use.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on AlmaLinux 9
In today’s interconnected digital landscape, network security is of utmost importance. Intrusion detection systems (IDS) play a crucial role in safeguarding networks from malicious activities and unauthorized access. Among the various IDS solutions available, Snort stands out as a powerful and widely used open-source network intrusion detection system (NIDS).
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, network intrusion detection and prevention systems play a crucial role in safeguarding our digital infrastructure. Among these tools, Snort stands out as a powerful and widely-used open-source solution. Snort’s versatility and effectiveness have made it an essential component of many organizations’ security strategies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LogWatch on AlmaLinux 9
Monitoring system logs is a crucial task for any GNU/Linux system administrator or developer. It allows you to stay informed about unusual activities and quickly identify issues as they arise. LogWatch is a powerful log management tool that simplifies the monitoring process by analyzing and reporting on your system’s logs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Blender is a feature-rich, open-source 3D creation suite that offers a wide range of tools for 3D modeling, animation, rendering, compositing, and even video editing. Its powerful and flexible toolset makes it suitable for a variety of projects, from creating simple 3D models to complex animations and visual effects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on Linux Mint 22
Kodi, the powerful open-source media player, has become a go-to choice for streaming enthusiasts who want to enjoy their favorite content on various devices. With its extensive features and customization options, Kodi transforms your Linux Mint 22 system into a comprehensive media center.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Debian 12
GIMP, short for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is a powerful open-source graphic editing tool that offers a wide range of features for creating and manipulating digital images. Whether you’re a professional graphic designer or a hobbyist looking to enhance your photos, GIMP is an excellent choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on openSUSE
Kdenlive is a powerful and versatile open-source video editing tool that has gained significant popularity within the GNU/Linux community. Its user-friendly interface, extensive features, and compatibility with a wide range of formats make it an excellent choice for both beginners and advanced users.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure Apache, MySQL, and PHP-FPM on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing and configuring Apache, MySQL, and PHP-FPM on Ubuntu 24.04. This guide is written in simple English and designed for beginners. We will also cover how to secure your Apache server to ensure your system is safe.
How to install latest PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Here are the steps to install PostgreSQL’s latest version on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish by adding its repository using the command terminal. Postgres is a platform-independent object-relational database management system (ORDBMS).
How to install Memcached on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Server
Steps and commands to install and configure Memcached on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to cache data for PHP or Python-based applications.
[Repeat] HowTo Forge ☛ How to Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu 24.04, codename "Noble Nombat", was released on the 25th of April 2024. This guide describes how to update to this version.