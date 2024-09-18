If you are dealing with too many files and directories or if you have many important files that cannot be deleted, you will see the error message “no space left on device” often. This error can be very dangerous for daily operations if you are an individual user. In enterprise applications, if this error pops up, it means that either the disk management is not proper or in most cases, there is an unexpected surge in space utilization. Either way, it is important to understand what this error message means and how to resolve it. In this article, we are going to learn exactly that.