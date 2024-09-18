Open Hardware Leftovers With Focus on Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi ☛ Impact of Experience AI: Reflections from students and teachers
Students and teachers share their stories about the impact the Experience AI lessons have had in developing their understanding of artificial intelligence. We're now expanding Experience AI for 16 more countries and creating new resources on AI safety, thanks to funding from Google.org.
Raspberry Pi ☛ New book release: Design an RP2040 board with KiCad
As affordable as Raspberry Pi Pico is, there are plenty of reasons to want to make your own board based on the chip that powers it, RP2040. We’re releasing a new book today that helps you do just that: Design an RP2040 board with KiCad (by Jo Hinchliffe and Ben Everard). KiCad is an amazing piece of free and open-source software that allows anyone, with some time and effort, to make high-quality PCB designs. Couple this amazing software with numerous PCB fabrication companies and even PCBA services (companies that will make and assemble your PCB designs), and you can go from idea to finished board more quickly than ever.
Rachel ☛ My Raspberry Pi-based temperature tracking project
Why multiple Pis? Well, a couple of reasons. First of all, I wanted some diversity in my radio receivers. By putting them in different spots, I could probably get a good decode from one even when something kept it from reaching the other. It also lets me update, upgrade or even reboot (!) them as long as I do it one at a time. The Raspberry Pi systems just sit there listening to the (433 MHz) radio, decoding whatever they can. If it looks like a sensor, then it keeps that info in memory and remembers when it heard it. Then, if something queries it over the network, it coughs up all of the data. Each sensor has an "id" and "channel", plus the actual temperature and humidity values, and finally there's an age value.
Adafruit ☛ Desk of Ladyada – the desk gets a lift! #DeskOfLadyada
We also got back a few prototypes we worked on from previous weeks: the sunken USB C breakout & ICS-43434 I2S mic work out of the box. Next, we might try wiring up the PCM1820 since it’s no firmware.
Joel Chrono ☛ Raspberry Pi is out (for now)
Everything would be solved if I just had some external power source that kept my Pi alive during outages, and a script that shut it down safely…
CNX Software ☛ Turing Pi 2.5 mini-ITX cluster board for system-on-modules launched along with a mini-ITX enclosure
The Turing Pi 2.5 is a mini-ITX motherboard designed for clusters of system-on-modules such as Raspberry Pi CM4, NVIDIA Jetson modules, or the company’s own RK1 SoM powered by a Rockchip RK3588 Hey Hi (AI) SoC. A mini-ITX case compatible with both the Turing Pi 2 and 2.5 boards is also available. The Turing Pi 2.5 is an upgrade to the earlier Turing Pi 2 with the main key features, but some updates related to USB, HDMI output, new 8-pin connectors for I2C, audio, and GPIO pins, and BMC upgrades. While the company has just announced the start of Turing Pi 2.5 and the mini-ITX case pre-order, documentation and photos on the store and documentation website have not been updated. Everything is still about the Turing Pi 2 except for the information in the announcement.
Hackaday ☛ Latest PiEEG Shield Now Offers 16 Channels
We’ve previously covered the PiEEG, an affordable brain-computer interface (BCI) shield designed to connect to the Raspberry Pi. The open source project developed by [Ildar Rakhmatulin] is intended to allow students and hobbyists to experiment with detecting electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and electrocardiography (ECG) biosignals — unlocking a wide array of applications ranging from assistive tech to gaming.