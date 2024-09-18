GNU/Linux Leftovers
Tux Digital ☛ How to Convince Anyone to Switch to Linux
Do you want to know how to convince anyone to switch to GNU/Linux the right way? In this video, we break down my proven strategy to help persuade even the most skeptical users to give GNU/Linux a try.
Unix Men ☛ Glances: A Versatile Monitoring Tool
The monitoring tool offers a wide range of features and metrics.
Unix Men ☛ UrBackup: A Full-fledged Guide to Backup Solution
Businesses run on data. Data is now one of the most sought after assets. If you are an individual, a small-business, or an enterprise, data is the foundation of your digital presence. Having a reliable backup system is as important as having enough data to work with. UrBackup is now the trusted client/server backup system that has taken over the tech community with its efficient management systems. It can also help you by protecting data across multiple systems in a network. In this article, let us see about UrBackup, its features, the edge it has over competitors, and the setup instructions.[...] This FOSS backup tool is perfect for small and medium businesses, educational organizations, non-profit institutions, and homelabs that require a reliable yet cost conscious backup tool. It is widely acknowledged and used due to its ease of setup, configure, and back up capabilities without raising huge bills.
CoryDoctorow ☛ Pluralistic: Anti-cheat, gamers, and the Crowdstrike disaster
This is esoteric stuff, but it has far-reaching implications for some of our most important tech and policy questions, from mass surveillance to monopoly, from digital catastrophe to Dieselgate.
