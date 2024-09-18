GNU/Linux Leftovers

Businesses run on data. Data is now one of the most sought after assets. If you are an individual, a small-business, or an enterprise, data is the foundation of your digital presence. Having a reliable backup system is as important as having enough data to work with. UrBackup is now the trusted client/server backup system that has taken over the tech community with its efficient management systems. It can also help you by protecting data across multiple systems in a network. In this article, let us see about UrBackup, its features, the edge it has over competitors, and the setup instructions.