Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Adafruit Showcases New Feather Form-Factor Board Powered by RP2350

Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.

Fanless PC with N97 CPU Dual GbE LAN and Dual HDMI Ports Supporting 4K at 60Hz

The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.

LiteWing is an Open-Hardware, Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone Powered by the ESP32 Microcontroller

CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.

GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports

AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 18, 2024

keyboard

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Fedora Linux 41 Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux Kernel 6.11 and GNOME 47

  
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 41 release for public testing to get a glimpse of the new features and report bugs.

 
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG

  
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!

 
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem

  
Fresh from the July 28 DebConf24 conference in South Korea comes a new open-source community project, eLxr

 
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories

  
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos

 
Latest Microsoft Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation PR Cruft

  
fake "open"

 
Linux 6.11

  
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out

 
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer

  
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app

 
MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7

  
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

  
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.


  
 


 
Thank you, all CentOS Sponsors !

  
Some time after CentOS Stream 8 and CentOS Linux 7 releases went EOL (End of Life)

 
Nextcloud Hub 9 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Nextcloud Hub 9, an open-source suite of collaboration and productivity tools, launches with enhanced privacy and improved design and features

 
Navidrome 0.53 Rolls Out with Enhanced UI

  
Navidrome 0.53, a self-hosted music server and streamer, brings a new Nuclear theme, language additions, playlist auto-import toggle, and more

 
Linus Torvalds advises open-source developers to pursue meaningful projects, not hype

  
The creator of Linux detailed the latest Linux updates at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit Europe event

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We only feature free and open source software here

 
Fairphone 5 review

  
I mentioned in my last status update post that I had just received a Fairphone 5. Here are my thoughts on it after a month of use

 
These Linux distributions are best for developers - here's why

  
Sure, Linux is a great OS for all sorts of users. But developers need just the right tools to do their jobs

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Instructionals/Technical From HowTo Geek

  
many howtos, same site

 
today's leftovers

  
another pair of stories about GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Pretence Thereof

  
Some OSI spam for Microsoft, too

 
Standards/Consortia Leftovers

  
standards and deviation from them

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and LINUX Unplugged

  
A pair of new episodes

 
Open Hardware: Arduino and More

  
some gadgets and such

 
Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
IBM and more

 
Luxembourg Ministry for Digitalisation contributing to the LibreOffice Conference 2024 and How to Install It

  
Some LibreOffice news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
including R and Python

 
Free Software Directory Meeting on IRC and Promotion of the Fake 'FSF' in the EU

  
Some FSF bits

 
Security Leftovers

  
patches, breaches, and more

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: OIDC, Newsletter, and HowTos

  
Some Ubuntu news

 
Software: Valkey, PGP, and More

  
FOSS picks

 
Nix Steering Committee Election 2024

  
While the Steering Committee is given the authority to make decisions within the scope of its responsibilities directly, it is expected to delegate as much as possible

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for today

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, WP [WordPress] Briefing

  
3 new episodes

 
Latest From Red Hat

  
redhat.com's latest 4

 
Android Leftovers

  
Camera control button making its way to three new Android manufacturers

 
SDesk 2024.09.16 launches with new drivers while shifting from Calamares to the GNOME first-run wizard

  
Based on Arch Linux but also packing a few proprietary pieces of code, such as the Swirl web browser, SDesk received a new update yesterday

 
PFire 2.29 - Core Update 188 has been released

  
Today, we have a huge release fresh out of the kitchen. It comes with a large number of important changes for every user out there: a record number of package updates

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
Raspberry Pi and more

 
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Maine, and More

  
Microsoft strikes again

 
Lilbits: Furi FLX1 Linux smartphone, Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers, and Haiki OS R1 Beta 5

  
The Furi FLX1 is a $499 smartphone from with a 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP primary camera

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
The 5 best Linux distributions for students - from middle school to college

  
Linux distros are ideal operating systems for educational environments for multiple reasons

 
Plasma 6.2 Beta in KDE neon Testing Edition

  
Back from the fun of Akademy in Würzburg we can now get to the important task of testing Plasma 6.2 beta

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
Welcome to the first post in our "This Week in KDE Apps" series! You may have noticed that Nate's "This Week in KDE" blog posts no longer cover updates about KDE applications

 
Redox OS is the fastest Linux distro I've tested, and you should try it despite what it's missing

  
If you want to get a glimpse of what the future of operating systems could look like, Redox OS is a great place to start

 
The Linux file system structure explained

  
If you're new to Linux, knowing how the file system is laid out will alleviate some confusion

 
Games: Steam, Anti-Cheat (Rootkit), Anomaly Agent, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Secure Boot-neutering PKfail debacle is more prevalent than anyone knew

  
The debacle was the result of non-production test platform keys used in hundreds of device models for more than a decade

 
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE Announcement

  
FreeBSD is an operating system used to power modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms

 
GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

  
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android launcher developers team up in bid to get Google to fix the experience

 
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba

  
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality

 
today's leftovers

  
Ubuntu, Fedora, and BSD

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related picked, many about Python

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024

  
The 205th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 15th, 2024.

 
Software: Rclone, PDFsam, pgmoneta, and More

  
Some free/libre software news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
some hardware picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
8 Of The Best MMORPGs To Play On Linux (Via Steam)

  
Because sometimes you just want to get away from Windows.

 
Enable KDE Plasma 6 Style Floating Bar in Ubuntu 24.04

  
This tutorial shows how to enable floating top panel in Ubuntu 24.04

 
Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified

  
a 25-year Free and Open Source Software developer

 
MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
MX Linux 23.4 "Libretto" released, bringing bug fixes, kernel 6.1, app updates, and more. Based on Debian 12.7 "Bookworm."

 
5 Things I Learned From The Arch Linux Distro Switch

  
Arch Linux could be your next step in the Linux journey. Here, I highlight, what I experienced with the change

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Review: PorteuX 1.6

  
The most recent new-to-me distribution I have tried is PorteuX, a member of the Slackware Linux family

 
today's howtos

  
a few more technical posts

 
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released

  
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade

 
Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements

  
Shotcut 24.09 was released today as the latest stable version of this versatile, free, open-source, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt using MLT (Multimedia Authoring Framework).

 
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

  
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.

 
Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support

  
The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and some TCO story

 
today's howtos

  
first batch for the week

 
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

  
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23

 
Games: Microsoft-Centric Propaganda, Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and Board Games

  
Some gaming centric news

 
Many Anniversaries [original]

  
Many anniversaries lately

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles