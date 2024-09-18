Best Free and Open Source Software

The field of web browsers is dominated by Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari. To try to counter software bloat, the developers of these browsers make use of plug-ins, extensions or add-ons. This means that the extra functionality offered by these tools are made available to only those who actually need them. Nevertheless, these web browsers still have one thing in common; they do not have a small footprint. Whilst they run fast on a well specified modern PC, there are many users that are using much more limited hardware. These low spec machines can be extremely popular.

The purpose of this article is to identify the finest open source graphical web browsers that have a small footprint. Here’s our verdict. We only feature free and open source software here.