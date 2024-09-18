New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 18, 2024,

updated Sep 18, 2024



New Distro Derivative Expands Enterprise Linux Ecosystem

Fresh from the July 28 DebConf24 conference in South Korea comes a new open-source community project, eLxr. It is a Debian derivative with intelligent edge capabilities designed to simplify and enhance edge-to-cloud deployment strategies.

Edge computing distributions provide a framework that brings enterprise applications closer to data sources such as IoT devices or local edge servers. The eLxr project launched its first Debian derivative release, inheriting Debian’s intelligent edge capabilities. The community plans to expand these for a streamlined edge-to-cloud deployment approach.

As an open-source, enterprise-grade Linux distribution, eLxr addresses the unique challenges of near-edge networks and workloads. According to eLxr.org, this approach enhances eLxr’s distribution and strengthens Debian by expanding its feature set and improving its overall quality.