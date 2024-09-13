KDE, Akademy, Plasma, and Neon

This year's Akademy in Würzburg, Germany was all about resetting priorities, refocusing goals, and combining individual projects into a final result greater than the sum of its parts.

A shift — or more accurately a broadening of interest — in the KDE community has been gradually emerging over the past few years, and reached a new peak at this year's event. The conference largely focused on delivering high quality, cutting-edge Free Software to end users. However the keynote "Only Hackers will Survive" by tech activist and environmentalist Joanna Murzyn, and Joseph De Veaugh-Geiss' "Opt In? Opt Out? Opt Green!" talk took attendees down a left turn by addressing growing concerns about the impact of IT on the environment and discussed how Free Software can help curb CO2 emissions.