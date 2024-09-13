Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Sudo Show, and BSD Now

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

The MS-CF17 from MSI is an advanced single-board computer that combines high performance with a compact, fanless, ultra-low-power design. Featuring Intel’s latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, the board is also available in an industrial-grade variant, making it suitable for demanding applications.

The ASRock Industrial SBC-374 is a robust single board computer designed for embedded applications. It features Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) on an LGA 1851 socket and is supported by an AMI SPI BIOS with secure flash options, suitable for demanding tasks in secure environments.

Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS is here six and a half months after Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS as an up-to-date installation media designed for those of you who want to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) on a new computer and don’t want to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

Coming five months after Ardour 8.6, which was a hotfix release to correct a drawing bug in Ardour 8.5, the Ardour 8.7 release introduces track dragging by allowing you to drag selected tracks and busses up or down with the mouse, more unified rulers for locations, ranges, and arrangement, markers for MIDI Scenes, and parallelized disk I/O for reading and writing audio and MIDI to storage.

KDE Plasma 6.2 promises new features like per-monitor brightness control, the ability to override apps that are blocking sleep or screen locking, Wayland color management protocol support, full Sticky Keys support on Wayland, as well as support for turning on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver.

LibreOffice 24.8.1 is here three weeks after the LibreOffice 24.8 release and addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, thus improving its overall stability and reliability of the open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Coming three weeks after the release of KDE Gear 24.08, this first maintenance update improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow you to paste screenshots copied to the clipboard into another app when Spectacle is configured to save screenshots in a format other than PNG.

The new Steam Client update is here to make the Steam Families feature available for all users, as a replacement for Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View, providing users with new and existing family-related features.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 is the first release of this tool to be ported to the latest and greatest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a lightly refreshed interface. The Qt 6 port is available throughout all support platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.2, the Kali Linux 2024.3 release introduces 11 new tools, including graudit for source code auditing, gsocket for communication between two machines on different networks, hekatomb for extracting and decrypting all credentials from all domain computers, mxcheck for scanning e-mail servers, and sqlmc for checking all URLs of a domain for SQL injections.