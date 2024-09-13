Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Sudo Show, and BSD Now
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 445 – Wearable
First up in the news: KITE OS educational GNU/Linux developed in Kerala, India, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft rolls out backdoored Windows Recall again, Linus regrets merging BCacheFS again, 4M GNU/Linux 46 released; In security and privacy: “Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Abusive Monopolist Microsoft update, “sedxp” GNU/Linux malware avoids detection for two years; Then in our Wanderings: Majid is back from his travels, Moss, Joe, Eric gets his PineTime
In our Innards section: we do wearables
-
Tux Digital ☛ Sudo Show 70: Pi À La Code
Bill, Brandon and Neal discuss the recent IPO of Raspberry PI company.
00:00 Intro 02:11 Raspberry Pi: From Hobbyist Device to Everywhere
12:56 Opensource Ideology and Raspberry Pi
18:04 From Foundation to Company
31:19 Path to Continued Sucess
38:50 Future of Pi Hardware
44:00 Personal Pis
49:14 Outro
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 576: The Forever Workaround
From Cloud Chaos to FreeBSD Efficiency, August 2024 Foundation Update, Email encryption at rest on OpenBSD using dovecot and GPG, Workarounds are often forever (unless you work to make them otherwise), Remote Desktop using RDP and VNC, Iconography of the X Window System: The Boot Stipple, Plan 9 is a Uniquely Complete Operating System, and more