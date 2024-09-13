posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Quoting: GNOME Foundation Opens Search for New Executive Director – The GNOME Foundation —

The GNOME Foundation is excited to announce that we have officially opened the search for a new Executive Director. This is an exciting time for our organization as we seek a dynamic leader to guide us into the future, continuing our mission to foster the growth of GNOME and the wider free software community.

As the cornerstone of our leadership team, the Executive Director will play a critical role in shaping the strategic direction of the Foundation, working closely with staff, community members, and partners to expand our reach and impact. The ideal candidate will have professional experience working with nonprofits, a strong passion for open-source software, a deep commitment to our community values, and the vision to drive the next phase of GNOME’s growth and development.