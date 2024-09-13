posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Quoting: Fedora 42 to Introduces New Anaconda Web UI Installer —

Fedora 41 is almost here, with a release date in early November. Meanwhile, the team is already planning what will go into Fedora 42, which is expected to come out sometime after mid-April next year.

One exciting development is the transition from the GTK-based Anaconda installer to a web-based one (a change that openSUSE is also adopting).

In light of this, an official proposal has already been made, so Fedora users can expect a significant overhaul in the OS installer in the distro’s version 42. Here’s what it’s all about.