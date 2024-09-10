today's leftovers
-
BSD
-
Mailing list ARChives ☛ 'Slowing down for the 7.6 release'
People should also verify that their favorite apps work in -current now, i.e., go and test now before it is too late.
-
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KPhotoAlbum went to Akademy!
After years and years of working together on KPhotoAlbum, a considerable part of the devs team (Johannes and me ;-) finally met in person, at Akademy in Würzburg!
-
-
Openwashing
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update September 9 [Ed: OSI's Blog is Still 100% Microsoft-Sponsored Attacks on Free/Open Source Software]
Read all about what happened on the forums this week!
-